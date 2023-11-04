More automakers plug into Tesla's EV charging network – Reuters

A Tesla vehicle is charged at a Tesla supercharging station in Kettleman City, California, U.S., January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File photo Acquire Licensing Rights

Nov 1 (Reuters) – More automakers signed up to access Tesla's electric-vehicle charging infrastructure across the United States, taking the Elon Musk-led company's superchargers closer to becoming the industry standard.

Texas has approved a plan to require EV charging companies to include Tesla's plug if they want to be eligible for federal funds.

Tesla's North American Charging Standard is more widely available and reliable than rival charging network CCS, which is backed by automakers such as Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Hyundai Motor (005380.KS).

Here is a list of the companies adopting NACS:

List of U.S. states that have either mandated Tesla's charging tech or plan to:

