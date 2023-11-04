Movies to Watch on Disney+ Before 'Secret Invasion' – Marvel

Marvel Unlimited
"We knew eventually we were going to have to pay it off, but it was just kind of waiting for the right moment so that it would be its most fulfilling."
Stream 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' and 'I Am Groot' on Disney+ now!
Celebrating the pair's 60th anniversary, Stephanie Phillips and Paolo Villanelli launch 'Black Widow & Hawkeye' this March.
Everything you need to know about this dangerous yet cute extraterrestrial race!
The Marvels
Catch up on all the amazing cosplay, panels, announcements, reveals, and fun from Marvel's time at New York Comic Con 2023.
The age of heroes is over. Welcome to the world of tomorrow. Avengers: Twilight — January 2024. Chip Zdarsky & Daniel Acuña.
Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man franchise for PS5. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available October 20, 2023.
Wondering who you can trust? Find out when Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion arrives on Disney+. But wondering what you should be watching before Secret Invasion arrives on Disney+? You've been cleared to receive that information now.
Ahead of the release of the new series, catch up on Nick Fury's previous adventures across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's seen it all, done it all, managed it all, but the Skrull invasion is going to put his skills to the test. Set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.
You’re part of a bigger universe, you just don’t know it. Though Fury only shows up at the very end of Iron Man, he changes the whole trajectory of the Marvel universe by telling Tony Stark he’s here to talk to him about the “Avengers Initiative.”
Can anyone keep Iron Man in like? Fury is going to try after dispatching S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Natasha Romanoff to watch over him.
When Loki steals the Tesseract, Fury decides to reactivate the Avengers Initiative and bring together Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Hulk in hopes of stopping the rogue Asgardian.
Fury is eager to get Project Insight off the ground, much to Steve Roger’s disapproval of it. Things go sideways when Fury learns S.H.I.E.L.D. has been infiltrated by HYDRA and is assumingly killed in a chase out of D.C. — but don’t worry, he lives to fight another day. Using his death as a cover, Fury begins his own mission to try and track down the rest of the HYDRA cells around the world.
When the Avengers need motivation, Fury once again steps in to lend a hand to help the group stop Ultron in Sakovia (he’s got a helicarrier!).
Though he only appears at the end of the film simply to be dusted, the Blip will have lasting complications for Fury.
This is where it all began for Nicholas J. Fury — but only his mom calls him Nicholas. After “Veers” crashlands on Earth, Fury joins forces with the woman destined to become Captain Marvel to untangle a growing Skrull (and Kree) web.
Fury plays a huge role in this Spidey movie…or does he? Turns out Fury’s been off-world this entire time leaving Talos to take on his duties, responsibilities, and appearance in his place.
