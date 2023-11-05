Microsoft Office for Android is pathetically bad, too – InfoWorld

By , Executive Editor for Global Content, InfoWorld |

Once again, Microsoft has released a “foreign” client for its Office 365 cloud-and-desktop office productivity suite, this time for Android 4.x smartphones. The version for the iPhone was pathetic, and the Android version is no better. Microsoft is being fair in releasing the same poor app it offers on Windows Phone for the iPhone and now Android — fair, but not right.

Office Mobile for Office 365 isn’t any Office you’ll want, and it falls far, far short of Google’s native Quickoffice suite. Office Mobile does compare to Google’s similarly cloud-based Google Drive, which is also a terrible app with similarly limited document editing and creation capabilities. In some cases, Drive is better — formatting is easier for spreadsheets, and it lets you downoad documents locally. In some cases, Drive is worse — it has no formula-creation aid in spreadsheets, just manual construction. You’ll want neither app.

Office Mobile is a pleasant-looking app, and it integrates nicely into Microsoft’s SkyDrive cloud storage service, which is essential as Mobile Office depends on SkyDrive and SharePoint to access your files. Although you can open a document attached to an email into Office Mobile, you can’t open documents stored in the Android file system or in a cloud service like Dropbox. And you can’t save files anywhere but to SkyDrive or SharePoint; even the poor Google Drive app can store files locally. This means you also need a live Internet connection to save your work. Mobile Office is simply too tied to the Office 365 cloud.

Office Mobile has a decent set of basic editing and formatting features. You can’t do as much as you can in Quickoffice, but you can tackle touchup work and create basic new documents.

