Binance, TRON Price Predictions This Week: Why These Coins … – Analytics Insight

The weekend was stable, and there is a feeling that the small surge that most crypto assets like Binance Coin (BNB) and TRON (TRX) posted might actually be a start of a bull run. However, with the market yet to shed off the bearish outlook, crypto experts have conflicting price predictions.
However, they agree that some mooning coins, like Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX), might do better than most big players this week. The fact that these coins have been bullish this year when Binance and TRON have been bearish is what makes them unique.
Here is the price prediction for this week and why Bitgert and Centcex might be the best coins to buy:
This week, the Bitgert (BRISE) price prediction is that the coin might increase by 30% in the next 30 days. As of writing, $BRISE has increased by 2% in the past 24 hours. The Brise price growth will be driven by the massive developments the team has been delivering, including the adoption of the products and projects on the chain.
The Bitgert exchange, BRC20 gasless chain, and tens of projects on the Brise chain are among the factors that will grow BRISE this week.
The Binance coin was showing some good performance this morning. As of writing, the coin had increased 1.8% in the past 24 hours to trade at $274.81 but was on declining momentum. Crypto experts believed that Binance might end the week at above $280 if the market remains stable. If the market goes bullish, then $290 might be a possibility.
The TRON price has been stable at the writing, and there is a possibility that the coin might post another decline this week. The prediction is that if the market remains bearish, TRON will likely decline by about 5% this week. But if there is a flip and the bulls start taking over the market, we will see TRON (TRX) price surge by over 8% this week.
Centcex has been doing quite well this weekend, with the price remaining stable. The coin is also showing good stability this morning and looks promising this week. The price prediction is that Centcex (CENX) might increase 20% this week. This means Centcex might be one of the best coins to watch this week.
So Binance Coin (BNB) and TRON (TRX) might maintain a stable price this week, while Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX) are expected to post impressive growth.
