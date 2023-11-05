WhatsApp will no longer work on these smartphones – full list [update] – Gizchina.com

Older devices frequently quit supporting WhatsApp, and the newer ones are released. In fact, as of December 31, the messaging app would no longer work on more than 49 devices. This article contains the complete list.

WhatsApp releases updates often, and occasionally older handsets can no longer keep up. So, for instance, on iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11, the widely used messaging app stopped functioning on October 24. Also, this time, only two iPhones will lose access to the messaging app alongside a bunch of old Android smartphones.

Of course, we’re talking about smartphones from a few years ago, so there’s a good chance you’ve since upgraded to a newer model. However, it is normal to see outdated smartphones in use today. Sadly, if yours is on the list, WhatsApp will no longer be available starting on December 31.

Here is a list of those who were impacted. Since there are only 49 gadgets total in this one, we have arranged them according to alphabetical order to make it easier for users to search.



Unfortunately, in order to continue using WhatsApp if your smartphone is on this list, you will need to upgrade to a newer model.

Tech journalist since 2012. I love everything related to new technologies. I’m also passionate about video games. My goal is to inform you of the latest tech news and make you enjoy reading 😉 I am always looking to discover new things. This little geek is surely looking forward to growing up.

Contact: me.abdullah.tech@gmail.com



