First Production 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Could Sell For Millions – CarScoops

VIN 001 could end up raising a million dollars or more for charity

The GMC Hummer EV is an incredibly advanced flagship pickup truck. Now, a couple of years after its release, GMC is beginning production of the three-row SUV variant and the very first one is going up for auction at Barrett Jackson. It could end up selling for millions just like its pickup truck sibling did back in March of 2021.

That very first GMC Hummer EV truck with VIN 001 sold for $2.5 million and the proceeds benefited the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation. The proceeds of the sale of Hummer EV SUV VIN 001 will benefit Tread Lightly Inc. The firm leads a national initiative to “protect and enhance recreation access by promoting outdoor ethics to heighten good stewardship.”

That’s certainly a good cause and the 2024 Hummer EV SUV promises to be just as epic of a vehicle as its bed-laden brethren. It leverages three electric motors to provide a total of 830 hp across all four wheels. Just like the pickup, this SUV features four-wheel steering and a unique ‘Crab Walk’ setting to help it navigate out of tricky situations off road.

This particular Hummer EV SUV is part of the Edition 1 trim which GMC has priced with an MSRP of $105,595. Clearly, it’s going to go for quite a bit more than that and we wouldn’t be totally shocked to see it eclipse the price of the first Hummer EV pickup due to inflation and other factors.

Interestingly, this Hummer isn’t the most expensive trim level that GMC is building. One step above it is the Edition 1 with the available Extreme Off-Road Package. That version will start at $110,595 and adds 18-inch wheels, 35-inch mud-terrain tires, rock sliders, under-body armor, heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts, underbody camera views and more.

GMC will auction off the build slot on January 28th at the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. Presumably, the new owner can add whatever they want once the deal is done. We can’t wait to see what it goes for.

