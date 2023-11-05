Google Pixel 8 Pro to borrow from Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with upgraded … – Notebookcheck.net

According to @UniverseIce, Google plans to upgrade the primary cameras of this year’s Pixel flagships. While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro feature some minor camera upgrades from their predecessors, they rely on the same Samsung ISOCELL GN1 as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. For reference, the ISOCELL GN1 has a 1/1.31-inch optical format, 1.2 μm-sized pixels and captures images natively in 50 MP.
Supposedly, Google has settled on the ISOGELL GN2 for at least the Pixel 8 Pro, the same sensor found in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. In short, @UniverseIce has underlined much earlier rumours circulated by Kuba Wojciechowski in December. On the one hand, the ISOCELL GN2 has a larger optical format than its predecessor, which measures 1/1.12-inches. Additionally, the ISOCELL GN2 possesses larger pixels than the ISOCELL GN1, at 1.4 μm.
On the other hand, the inclusion of Dual Pixel Pro technology provides faster and more accurate autofocus, particularly in low-light conditions. The ISOCELL GN2 supports ‘Staggered HDR’ too, which allows you to take several photos simultaneously with different exposures for improved HDR results. Presumably, the Pixel 8 will feature the same camera sensor; every flagship pair of Pixel smartphones yet have relied on the same primary camera sensor.
Moreover, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are said to use the ISOCELL GN2 to achieve Super Res Zoom shots in Night Mode, unlike earlier Pixel smartphones. Theoretically, the ISOCELL GN2 should allow the pair to shoot videos in up to 8K or 4K/120 FPS, although Google would need to integrate such support in its Tensor G3 SoC. The Pixel 8 series is not expected to arrive until the autumn. However, Google may preview both models next month during its I/O 2023 keynote alongside the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet.
@UniverseIce, @OnLeaks & SmartPrix – Image credits
