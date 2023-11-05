Disney+ Shares New Trailer for ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ – The Walt Disney Company

Today, Disney+ released an exciting new trailer for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Ahsoka and also announced that the series debut on Wednesday, August 23, will kick off with the first two episodes.



Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

In addition to Dawson, Star Wars: Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa. Filoni is the head writer and executive produces along with Disney Legend Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.



