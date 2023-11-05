Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes March 19, 2023: Get daily rewards | Mint – Mint

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are available no. The 12 digit alphanumeric numbers consist of capital letters and numbers. Using these codes, one can win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more.

Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game. It debuted in 2021 as an enhanced version of Free Fire after the Indian government banned Free Fire in the country.

Developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

Do note that the codes are available for limited hours (up to 12 hours) and for the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes before they expire soon.

Here is the list of all the active codes for March 19, 2023:

F34RFTYTHB76TU

F5238K9PLSRE234

FGYUO90OL8RTFH

FYJT7IKU9OTT5GR

FBT23454THGGVG

FO0LOMHMKO90H

F56TYGFGS5T56JZ

FAAQ2TRYHHUH23

FGHNGHYU8KR7JB

FFT67UI7878CGFR

F89OLJ5E4T425HY

FUIO80T423DBFG

FGYJ3DFGFTJ7UJ9

F0JHYHA12EG45T5

F6HT7TRD2NHJ4I

FUTYTCBNJDEJIO0

How to redeem these codes

Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

