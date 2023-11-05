Surface Laptop 4 gets new firmware to resolve problems with USB-C charging – Neowin

Microsoft has prepared fresh firmware for the Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors. The August 2023 update brings security vulnerability patches and a fix for issues when charging over USB-C.
Addresses security vulnerability.
Resolves charging over USB-C issue.
Here is the list of new drivers:
Note that you cannot undo or roll back Surface firmware updates, so we recommend backing up important data before installing available updates. Better safe than sorry.
Here is extra information about the release:
If multiple downloads are available and you want to update your Surface with the latest drivers and firmware from the Download Center (manual installation), select the .msi file name that matches your Surface model and version of Windows and select Next. For example:
We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles.
Interestingly, this is the second August 2023 firmware for the Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processor. A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft released a new set of drivers to improve Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. You can learn more about the update in our dedicated article.
