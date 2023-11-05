Elon Musk's X, Formerly Twitter, to Test 3 Tiers of Paid Premium … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Elon Musk ’s X Corp., giving bankers an update on efforts to reinvigorate growth, said that it’s testing three tiers of premium service, which would allow the company to charge customers different amounts depending on how many ads are shown.

The premium plan, which currently costs $7.99 a month, would be split into Basic, Standard and Plus variations as part of the effort, the company told debt holders during the briefing Thursday, according to a person who dialed into the call. X also said that — while advertisers are returning to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — they’re bringing smaller budgets than before.

