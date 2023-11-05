Amazon Fire tablets on sale: Many are at their Black Friday prices – Mashable

TL;DR: As of April 11, Fire tablets from 2019 to 2021 are on sale. You can save 33% off the latest model, or drop just $39.99 for a Fire tablet 7, released just three years ago.

All the latest Fire tablets are on sale at Amazon as of April 11. Here are our favorites:

OUR TOP PICK: Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 32 GB, without lockscreen ads — $134.99 $194.99 (save 31%)

BEST VALUE: Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, 32 GB — $59.99 $109.99 (save 45%)

BEST FOR TRAVEL: Fire 7 tablet, 16 GB — $39.99 $49.99 (save 20%)

If you’re in the market for a tablet, whether it’s for reading e-books, gaming, working on the go, or taking notes at work/in school, Amazon’s Fire tablets are a pretty good deal (as long as you have Amazon Prime). While they won’t replace a laptop the way an iPad potentially can, they’ve got all the basic apps for both productivity and entertainment. Plus, they all come with Alexa for added convenience. Here’s the full list of discounted Fire tablets on Amazon, or check out some of our top picks below.

While the rest of the tablets on offer have lockscreen ads included as a part of the discount you get for a less expensive tablet, the Fire HD 10 Plus comes without obtrusive videos or banners playing on the lockscreen. You can opt to turn off ads for a price ($15) on the other tablets, but this model lets you skip the hassle. Plus, it’s Amazon’s latest tablet, with 4GB RAM — that’s twice as much as the one-generation-older Fire 8 tablet, with a corresponding increase in speed and processing power. That, and the impressive graphics display (10% brighter than the Fire 8) is what makes this tablet suitable for everything from gaming to streaming movies in HD. Keep in mind that it’s a hefty boi though, larger than each of the previous generations of Fire tablets.

For less than $60, you would think any tablet you could get would be pretty crappy, but the 2020 Fire 8 Plus tablet boasts impressive specs (and is often on discount). It’s designed, as are all Fire tablets, for entertainment, and it lives up to the promise. With a battery life of up to 12 hours, the Fire 8 Plus won’t give out on you in the middle of the day — watch movies, manage to-do lists, and video call friends and family with its 2MP front and back cameras. It’s got 3GB RAM, which lands it solidly between the Fire 8 and the Fire 10 Plus, with a price that doesn’t reflect its power at all.

Not only is it the smallest of the bunch, it’s also got the least functions, but if you don’t mind that (and let’s face it, you’re not going to be too fussed about a small difference in processing power in the middle of a long-haul flight or a lengthy road trip), then the Fire 7 tablet is a super affordable option for those who just want a bigger screen than their phone to stare at. You can hold it in one hand to read, note down stray thoughts from across the room with Alexa, or show recipes while cooking. Its battery life isn’t the greatest — up to seven hours as opposed to the newer generations’ 12 — but that’ll still last you a while, and there’s always an outlet to charge up with on the go. Its vertical orientation means that you can easily be productive and catch up on your emails or the news while traveling (or just be lazy like the rest of us; turn it sideways and put Netflix on). If you don’t mind less storage and fewer capabilities, the 2019 Fire tablet will do you just fine.

