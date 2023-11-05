Android 14 will Take Screen Recording to a Whole New Level – Gizchina.com

The official launch of Android 14 is imminent and Google working around the clock to make it even better. The next Android operating system is surely coming with a lot of improvements and features. Amongst them all there is one that is worth talking about. It has to do with the screen recording feature.

The new screen recording feature will surely add some value to the life of Android users. This will add extra privacy to the Android platform. It will also help reduce the accidental exposure of personal data to any third-party.

Users who use the screen recording feature on their smartphones more often will enjoy this new addition. Mostly, using the screen recording feature ends up recording other areas you didn’t really want to record. However, there is nothing you could do about it.

With Android 14, this will be a thing of the past. The screen recording feature in Android 14 brings a new way to record your screen. This way, you can use the feature the exact way you have always wanted to.

Google has recently pushed the second beta version of Android 14 to beta testers. The new Android OS comes with extra additions for screen recording.

Android is about to take a step further with this feature. Some users of the Android 14 beta version have shared the new addition to the screen recording feature on Twitter. The new improvement which was shared by Mishaal Rahman allows users to record a specific app on the screen. Users can omit specific apps while recording their screens.

For instance, you can exclusively limit the screen recording to WhatsApp only. With this, the application will only focus on WhatsApp and omit all other applications on the screen. During the recording process, if there is any form of interference, the recording will pause and resume after the user gets back to WhatsApp. For example, if the user moves from WhatsApp to Instagram during the screen recording process, the recording pauses on Instagram until the user gets back to WhatsApp.

The process does not entirely pause, but it does not record the other applications. During playback, users realized that the screen goes black when the user switched to other apps. This is to make sure that the users’ actions on other apps are not recorded. Alternatively, users can decide to record the whole screen and hide sensitive information. With this, pop-up messages, as far as the whole notification bar are not recorded.

Already, some manufacturers such as Samsung have implemented a similar feature in their version of Android. However, this feature will be available to all Android users across the globe since it comes with the stock Android 14.

Website developer, tech enthusiast, news editor and a blogger. An expert in PC tips and tricks who focuses mainly on both Windows and MacOS system tutorials and solutions.

Freddy prepares lot of articles, which should help you whenever you are lost in the process. He’s into How tos/Guides and all connected with new technologies. We call him your INSTRUCTIONAL CONTENT EXPERT and he really is.

