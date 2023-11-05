Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) vs Dogecoin (DOGE) vs PancakeSwap … – Techpoint Africa

Three major cryptocurrency projects have been garnering attention from investors in recent months due to the recent news and developments surrounding them. PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are enjoying a spot in the limelight, however one new project is standing out to enthusiasts due to its unprecedented real-life applications.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an investment platform that is completely redefining the venture capital and crowdfunding industries. With a forecasted price increase of 6000%, it is easy to see why investors are interested in this groundbreaking new project.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

PancakeSwap is an automated market maker on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), powered by CAKE, its native token. It’s a DeFi app where users can exchange tokens, hence providing liquidity via farming and earning fees in return. Pancakeswap recently introduced Initial Farm Offering (IFO). An IFO is a fundraising model where new DeFi projects can raise capital by participating in pre-sales – it’s the successor of ICOs.

According to DefiLlama, the total value locked in PancakeSwap has dropped steadily for the past three months, currently around $2.8 billion. Daily transactions of PancakeSwap on the DEX have also declined. But despite the TVL, PancakeSwap (CAKE)’s increasing social engagements and rapid integrations could push it higher in the medium term.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) has gained a little over 22% over the past two months, with its recent price action largely contained between the 50 and 200-day MAs. Favourable market conditions in the medium term could propel PancakeSwap (CAKE) to 5-month highs around $7.5.

Dogecoin is one of the most popular meme coins on the market. It’s wholly a speculative asset with no fundamentals, although enthusiasts predict an up to 800% surge in the long term, Dogecoin (DOGE)’s lack of fundamental utility may significantly curtail its growth. Dogecoin (DOGE) remains very much a speculative hype coin.

And from a purely technical perspective, the Dogecoin (DOGE) mining hash rate has steadily been increasing for the past 4 months, which points to a likely pump in Dogecoin (DOGE)’s price. The active addresses count has also been declining for the past six months, and although its volatility has been reducing, the Sharpe ratio still points towards Dogecoin (DOGE) being risky.

The speculation around Dogecoin (DOGE) revolves around Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase. DOGE proponents suggested that Musk would bring DOGE to the social media platform, especially after reports surfaced that Twitter is working on its own crypto wallet.

Orbeon Protocol is rapidly becoming one of the most versatile and dynamic investment platforms available. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) enables start-ups to raise funds through their platform by minting fractionalized NFTs of their business venture. These can be purchased by investors for a price as low as $1, which lowers the barrier of entry to investing in promising early-stage start-ups.

To ensure that no one is scammed, only pre-vetted projects will be able to crowdfund on Orbeon Protocol. As well as this, the protocol has a ‘Fill or Kill’ feature written in its smart contract. This ensures the NFTs automatically refund all investors if a project doesn’t raise their target funds within the stipulated time frame.

But that isn’t all – holders of Orben protocol’s utility token, ORBN, can enjoy various benefits. ORBN ‘s perks range from staking, Orbeon community governance, access to VIP investor groups, trading fee discounts, and early access to funding rounds. There are 888 million ORBN tokens, but only 40%, about 355.2 million ORBN, are available for the first phase of the presale. The final phase is scheduled for December 26 to January 14, 2023. The current presale price is $0.004, with analysts forecasting a 6000% rise due to massive consumer interest.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

This article is a Brand Press post. Brand Press is a paid service for brands that want to reach Techpoint Africa’s audience directly. Techpoint Africa’s editorial team doesn’t write Brand Press content. To promote your brand via Brand Press, please email business@techpoint.africa

This article is a Brand Press post. Brand Press is a paid service for brands that want to reach Techpoint Africa’s audience directly. Techpoint Africa’s editorial team doesn’t write Brand Press content. To promote your brand via Brand Press, please email business@techpoint.africa

source