PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for April: Meet Your Maker … – PlayStation

All playable from April 4.

Today we’re happy to reveal the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for April. The Monthly Games lineup of Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron will be available to PlayStation Plus members on Tuesday, April 4 until Monday May 1.

Let’s take a closer look at each of the games in turn.

Meet Your Maker is a post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game where every level is designed by players. Switch between roles as you mastermind devious Outposts filled with traps and guards, then gear up for methodical fast-paced combat raiding other players’ creations, gaining an edge by choosing the right loadout (melee, ranged, defensive), perks, and consumables to match your challenge or playstyle. Combine your creativity and build with a friend or join forces to raid Outposts as a team of two.

Iconic PlayStation hero Sackboy bursts back into breathtaking action with a huge, fun and frantic 3D multiplayer platforming adventure. Go solo in an epic race against time stuffed with danger and peril or enjoy local or online party play, creating teams of two to four adventurers as you work together to overcome nefarious tasks however you can imagine, including unmissable co-op only levels.

Set in a grim land plagued by war, Tails of Iron is a hand-drawn RPG Adventure with punishingly brutal combat. As Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, you must restore your broken Kingdom by banishing the merciless Frog Clan and their ferocious leader, Greenwart. As you explore the deceivingly charming world, you’ll encounter a cast of unique companions, ready to aid you in your adventure. And you’ll need all the help you can get, whether that’s new meal recipes, blueprints to forge deadly weapons and armor, or even a land-chugging, armor-plated mole mobile!

PlayStation Plus members have until Monday April 3 to add Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons and Code Vein to their game library.

Also, check out our PlayStation Plus monthly games-inspired playlist on Spotify, which will be refreshed with new songs every month.

Did you like this? Like this

Share this story

75 Comments

Sid Shuman (he/him) Senior Director, SIE Content Communications

Adam Michel Director, Content Acquisition & Operations, SIE

Adam Michel Director, Content Acquisition & Operations, SIE

Hideaki Nishino Senior Vice President, Platform Experience, SIE

Sid Shuman (he/him) Senior Director, SIE Content Communications

Ken Chan Sr Product Manager, SIE

Grace Chen Vice President, Network Advertising, Loyalty & Licensed Merchandise

O’Dell Harmon Jr. (he/him) Specialist, Content Communications, SIE

Website © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

source