Solana Price Predictions: Where Will the SOL Crypto Go After an … – InvestorPlace

SOL joins other cryptos falling today

Advertisement

Solana ( SOL-USD ) price predictions are on the minds of investors lately as the crypto market experiences a major crash on Wednesday.

That market crash has been going on for the past couple of days and doesn’t look to be slowing. It’s dragging down more than just Solana with several other cryptos seeing their value plummet during that time.

So what’s behind this bad news for crypto traders? Greater market issues appear to be the cause. Among those are increasing interest rates, rising inflation, fears that a recession is just around the corner, the war in Ukraine, and more.

With all of this weighing down cryptos lately, some traders want to know what the future holds for SOL. Let’s dive into that with the latest Solana price predictions below!

SOL is down 17.5% over the previous 24-hour period. However, the crypto is still sitting 26.8% higher over the last year.

Crypto investors looking for more of the most recent market news are in luck!

InvestorPlace offers daily coverage of the crypto space and today is no different. Some of the biggest worth checking out today include Terra ( LUNA-USD ) cratering lower, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) falling on poor earnings, as well as price predictions for Shiba Inu ( SHIB-USD ). You can read all about these topics by following the links below!

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/05/solana-price-predictions-where-will-the-sol-crypto-go-after-an-ugly-crash/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Market Analysis

Stocks to Buy

Stocks to Buy

Financial Market Data powered by FinancialContent Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes delayed at least 15 minutes, all others at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?

Your Email

source