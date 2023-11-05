Text of this article
April 20, 2023
PHOTOS
Apple Saket now open in New Delhi
Apple Saket opened today in the heart of India’s thriving capital of New Delhi. The new retail location serves as a welcoming space where customers can shop Apple’s full lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from team members, and learn how to get the most out of their devices by participating in free Today at Apple sessions.
Presented in a roundtable-style format for an even more personalized experience, Apple Saket’s Today at Apple sessions are designed for everyone from photographers and musicians to first-time Apple customers.
Press Contacts
Brian Bumbery
Apple
bumbery@apple.com
Pia Fontes
Apple
pia_fontes@apple.com
Apple Media Helpline
media.help@apple.com
Images in this article
Brian Bumbery
Apple
bumbery@apple.com
Pia Fontes
Apple
pia_fontes@apple.com
Apple Media Helpline
The latest news and updates,
direct from Apple.
Read more