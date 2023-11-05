Hulu documentary takes aim at crime in Kern County – Bakersfield Now

Now

by David Kaplan, Eyewitness News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A trailer for a new Hulu documentary is bringing to light homicides and excessive force by law enforcement in Kern County.

The documentary shows families who have lost loved ones here and families who have witnessed excessive force from police, and a police officer who collected drugs and then sold them for a profit.

The documentary, "Killing County," is produced by former NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick. He was drawn into controversy back in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem of games.

At the time, he said it was to draw attention to police brutality. The trailer shows the rates of homicides as well as excessive force by law enforcement.

"Those numbers are startling," Wesley Davis Jr., president, of the Wendale Davis Foundation, said.

"I didn't realize we had those kind of numbers," Davis Jr., said.

Wesley Davis Jr.'s son, Wendale, was shot and killed in Bakersfield in 2006 at the age of 16.

Now, he works with young men and women in the community to try to keep them from getting on the path of violence.

"What we have realized is that we can't jail our way of this situation," Davis Jr., said. "We're going to kind of have to love these people through it, kind of get in there, do some mentoring, and find out the needs of these young men."

Ian Anderson, adjunct political science professor for Taft College said it's important to point out that when looking at law enforcement, there has been a recruiting issue.

"We talk about funding, we talk about the ability to hire police officers," Anderson, said. "We know in Kern County are struggling to hire police and sheriffs, so it's real easy to say the problem is on law enforcement, but at the same time this is our community."

Kaepernick posted the following on Twitter:

In 2021, California Attorney General, Rob Bonta announced the California Department of Justice entered into a stipulated judgment with the city of Bakersfield and the Bakersfield Police Department. This was to look at BPD's policies and practices.

"Killing County" comes out to Hulu on February 3rd.

