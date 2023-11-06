Access controller for PS5 launches globally on December 6 – PlayStation

Highly customizable accessibility controller kit available to preorder starting on July 21.

For the past five years, we’ve been on a journey with accessibility organizations and experts to create a versatile controller kit that enables gamers with disabilities to play more comfortably and for longer periods, empowering more players to share in the joy of gaming. Today, I’m thrilled to announce that the Access controller for PS5 will be available globally on December 6, with preorders kicking off on Friday, July 21.

Available for a suggested retail price of $89.99 USD/$119.99 CAD/¥12,980 JPY/€89.99/£79.99 (MSRP), the Access controller lets you customize your layout with different button and stick caps in various shapes and designs, operate the controller from any 360° orientation, and connect third-party accessibility accessories using its four industry-standard 3.5mm expansion ports.

On your PS5 console, there are many settings for the Access controller that you can configure to meet your needs. You can map buttons to create up to 30 control profiles, adjust stick settings, toggle commands on/off, or disable buttons altogether to stop accidental pressing. You can even pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller together and use them collaboratively. Check out the video below for a sneak peek at the countless ways you can craft your own gaming experience through the Access controller:

Let’s take a look at the product specifications and what’s included in the box:

And, here’s a visual breakdown:

You can read more about the Access controller’s features on our webpage and sign up for email updates to stay up to speed on the latest news.

Starting Friday, July 21 at 10am local time, players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria and Portugal will be able to preorder the Access controller directly from PlayStation through direct.playstation.com, as well as from select retailers. Preorders will also be available through select retailers in other global markets on the same day. The Access controller will launch globally on December 6.

Thank you to the wonderful organizations, accessibility experts and PlayStation Studios teams who’ve been on this journey with us. We’re especially grateful to all the players who continually share their passion for the games and products we make. We truly believe gaming should be accessible to everyone, and the Access controller is our latest step toward living up to that promise. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to launch!

