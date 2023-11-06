HBO Max joins Verizon's +play | News Release – Verizon

No Updates

Streaming giant to join discovery+, Disney+, Netflix, Peloton and many others on streaming hub exclusive to Verizon customers, making subscription management simple

NEW YORK – Verizon today announced that HBO Max is the latest streaming provider to join as a partner in +play, Verizon’s innovative new platform that will allow users to discover, purchase and manage some of their favorite subscriptions – all in one place.

“We are thrilled to have HBO Max join as the latest streaming partner to +play,” said Erin McPherson, chief content officer for Verizon Consumer Group. “As one of the largest direct-to-consumer distributors in the United States, we have a track record of providing millions of our customers with great premium content from leading services, and our partnership with HBO Max will build on that trend while speaking directly to customer pain points, like managing multiple subscriptions all in one place. Stay tuned for even more customer-centric innovation in the streaming space with partners like HBO Max on +play.”

As more and more streaming and content platforms come to market, customers are increasingly challenged to manage and track what they’re signed up for and navigate the landscape. +play is the answer: a simple way to centralize subscriptions across any and all devices – and a more effective way for customers to discover new content and deals for services.

+play, announced at Verizon’s Investor Day last month, will allow Verizon customers to centralize their many subscriptions across entertainment, audio, gaming, fitness, music, lifestyle and more. The platform, which already has over 20 streaming services available ahead of its commercial launch, will also allow users to learn more about exclusive deals and offerings for content services.

The cutting-edge hub will give Verizon customers access to the best content and experiences built on the best network – all while strengthening Verizon’s strategy of providing customers with choice: choice connectivity, choice of device and now, choice of content and digital services – all managed in one place. The platform is currently in early trials and will be available to Verizon customers at no additional cost later this year.

HBO Max is a one-of-a-kind streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery that delivers unique stories, complex characters, immersive new worlds and innovative entertainment across every genre. With a personalized user experience that consistently surfaces fresh, distinctive, talk-worthy programming from HBO, Warner Bros., and DC, as well as Max Originals, blockbuster films, and beloved kids and family content, HBO Max delivers the greatest array of series, movies and specials for audiences of all ages to love. The platform is home to an array of fan-favorite, Emmy Award®-winning original series, including Succession, Mare of Easttown, and Euphoria, as well as Hacks and The Flight Attendant, which both return for their second seasons in the coming weeks.

“With HBO Max, we aspire to deliver high-quality entertainment to audiences however and wherever they want to watch it, and this partnership with Verizon to feature HBO Max as a partner for its +play offering is a great, simplified way to do just that,” said Jennifer Mirgorod, head of partner management and partner marketing for HBO Max. “We’re excited for the launch and for Verizon customers to easily access their HBO Max subscription and dive into their favorite content.”

+play builds on the content Verizon already offers through leading providers including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+ and AMC+, all of which are featured in the new service, and introduces new partners, including Netflix, Peloton, WW, The Athletic, Calm, Duolingo, and TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+, among many others with more to come.

