OpenAI for Laravel – Laravel News

The PHP Scratchpad: Tinkerwell 4 is available now!

Published on December 27th, 2022 by Eric L. Barnes

Back in October, Nuno Maduro released an OpenAI PHP Client and this week he announced a brand Laravel integration called OpenAPI Laravel.

On Twitter Nuno said, "OpenAI PHP for Laravel is a supercharged PHP API client that allows you to interact with the Open AI API, with this integration, developers can now easily use OpenAI’s powerful natural language processing capabilities in their Laravel applications."

Getting started with the package is pretty straightforward and you can see the guide here:

First, install OpenAI:

Next, publish the configuration file:

This will create a config/openai.php configuration file in your project, which you can modify to your needs using environment variables:

Finally, you may use the OpenAI facade to access the OpenAI API:

Check out the repo for full instructions and for usage examples, take a look at the openai-php/client repository.

Eric L. Barnes

Eric is the creator of Laravel News and has been covering Laravel since 2012.

Join 40k+ other developers and never miss out on new tips, tutorials, and more.

Explore hundreds of open positions today.

Version 4 of Tinkerwell is available now. Get the most popular PHP scratchpad with all its new features and simplify your development workflow today.

Supercharge your project with a seasoned Laravel developer with 4-6 years of experience for just $2500/month. Get 160 hours of dedicated expertise & a risk-free 15-day trial. Schedule a call now!

Providing innovation and stability to ensure your web application succeeds.

Running an old Laravel version? Instant, automated Laravel upgrades and code modernization to keep your applications fresh.

Easy, affordable load testing and stress tests for websites, APIs and databases.

The must-have code runner for Laravel developers. Tinker with AI, autocompletion and instant feedback on local and production environments.

Bespoke software solutions built for your business. Partner with Lucky Media, your favorite Laravel Development Agency!

and follow us on

© 2012 – 2023 Laravel News

A division of dotdev inc.

Colophon / About

source