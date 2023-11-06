How to use Free Fire Advance to get more features in the game – Tuko.co.ke

Be the first to get hottest news from our Editor-in-Chief

There is no better way to enjoy the Free Fire game than to access the latest features that will allow you to be ahead of everyone else in the game. If you are looking for the game's latest features, then Free Fire Advance should come in handy. It is a beta version of the game that allows you to access the latest skins and weapons before they are released.

Free Fire is one of the most famous survival shooter games featuring an action-packed battle among multiple players. It was developed by 111dots Studio and published by Garena for Android and iOS. Since its release, it has risen through the ranks to become the most downloaded mobile game. The game boasts more than 150 million daily active users.

The Free Fire Advance offers an advanced server that has experimental features. Players get exciting gaming rewards like weapons, skins, diamonds, and much more when the advanced FF server is released.

If you want to play Free Fire Advance for free, you must place a specific request on the official site to receive an activation code. Without this code, you will not be able to access the servers. The servers are upgraded from time to time to enhance the users' gaming experience.

If you want to enjoy the game's latest features, you need to register to receive an activation code that you will use to access the servers. If you are stuck on how to go about this process, there is no need to panic. Here is a simple procedure you should follow to register for the activation code.

It is important to note that there are so many sites that claim to offer these codes. However, you should only get the code from the official site.

If you are lucky enough to receive the activation code, then you can install the server when it is opened by the game developers. Here is a simple procedure you should follow to install the server on your device.

The server was last opened on July 7, 2022, but it was only available until July 14, 2022. The slots were limited, and only those with activation codes could access it. If you did not access the server during this period, you must be interested in knowing when it will open again. Game developers are set to launch the next version of the advance server in September 2022.

The next version is likely to be opened on September 14, 2022. If you miss out on this chance, you should not panic because the game developers usually release the next version of the server after every two months. It is important that you register and receive the advance code in advance before the server is opened.

There you have it. A simple procedure on how to use Free Fire Advance to get more features in the game. You will be able to enjoy the same battle royale experience but with tons of the latest features of the game ahead of everyone else.

Tuko.co.ke published an article about the racing games to play and get the best driving experience. Technological advancements have had developers working day and night to release the best racing games to play and get the best driving experience.

Most of the racing games are upgrades of existing versions, while some are new to the market. Some of the games featuring on this list include MotoGP 20, Lonely Mountains: Downhill, Riders Republic, WRC 10, Wreckfest, and Gran Turismo 7. These racing games are a darling to those who appreciate the thrill of a good racing game. Read the post to learn more.

