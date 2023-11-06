After launching some big-time deals on its Luna Cloud Gaming Controller and the Kindle Paperwhite models, it’s now time for the Fire tablets. Amazon just took the stage to unveil its latest Echo speakers, the new Kindle Scribe, networking gear, smart Halo Rise lamp, and more after debuting the all-new Fire HD 8. And while the brand new series 8 aren’t seeing any price drops just yet, the rest of the lineup is. Headlined by the Fire HD 10 tablet returning to the Prime Day price for the first time since this summer at $74.99 shipped, or 50% off the going rate, we are also tracking some of the best prices of the year on the previous-generation Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, and more. Head below for a closer look.
Dive into our breakdown of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup and be sure to check out our launch coverage on the all-new Fire HD 8 if you haven’t yet.
Along with all of the new smart speakers and home gear it just debuted earlier this week, we are also now tracking Prime Day-worthy pricing on its Halo Band and View fitness trackers.
Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
Amazon Fire tablets up to 50% off for fall Prime Day: HD 10, kids models, more from $45 – 9to5Toys
After launching some big-time deals on its Luna Cloud Gaming Controller and the Kindle Paperwhite models, it’s now time for the Fire tablets. Amazon just took the stage to unveil its latest Echo speakers, the new Kindle Scribe, networking gear, smart Halo Rise lamp, and more after debuting the all-new Fire HD 8. And while the brand new series 8 aren’t seeing any price drops just yet, the rest of the lineup is. Headlined by the Fire HD 10 tablet returning to the Prime Day price for the first time since this summer at $74.99 shipped, or 50% off the going rate, we are also tracking some of the best prices of the year on the previous-generation Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, and more. Head below for a closer look.