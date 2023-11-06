Smith jumps to T-Mobile – POLITICO – POLITICO

Delivered daily, Influence gives you a comprehensive rundown and analysis of all lobby hires and news on K Street.

By CAITLIN OPRYSKO

07/20/2023 06:30 PM EDT

Presented by

With help from Daniel Lippman

DLA PIPER’S SMITH JUMPS TO T-MOBILE: Veteran telecom attorney Edward “Smitty” Smith is headed to T-Mobile to help head up the company’s lobbying operation. Smith has been at DLA Piper for more than half a decade, most recently serving as managing partner of its D.C. office and overseeing a merger of the firm’s regulatory and lobbying practices. He also led the firm’s telecom practice, where he helped T-Mobile steer its blockbuster merger with Sprint through regulatory hurdles.

— Smith will become the carrier’s senior vice president of public policy and government affairs following the October departure of Kathleen O’Brien Ham, who is retiring as senior vice president of government affairs after two decades with T-Mobile. He’ll report to Mark Nelson, the carrier’s general counsel and executive vice president.

— Prior to joining DLA Piper, Smith spent around a decade in federal telecom agencies and ran for D.C. attorney general. He was also a fundraiser for Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign before becoming a bundler for President Joe Biden, and was named to Biden’s FCC transition team and endorsed by the Congressional Black Caucus to chair the agency.

SHEIN HIRES BIDEN USTR OFFICIAL: Fast fashion giant Shein has hired a former Biden administration trade official to help lead its efforts to charm Washington amid scrutiny on the Hill. Sirat Attapit joined the e-commerce site in April as its vice president of U.S. government relations and registered as one of Shein’s first in-house lobbyists last month, according to newly filed disclosures.

— Attapit joined the Biden administration in its early days as U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s liaison to state and local elected officials, and later to the private sector as well. She moved over to the White House last year to help confirm Biden’s Fed nominees before leaving in March 2022 to work as an independent consultant, according to Attapit’s LinkedIn.

— Shein’s Mark Aitken registered to lobby for the retailer as well, as the company looks to weather bipartisan criticism over its labor practices and possible exploitation of trade and tax loopholes — in addition to scrutiny over its ties to the Chinese government.

— An interim report released last month by the House Select Committee on China knocked Shein and another popular fast fashion brand, Temu, over their trade practices and possible use of forced labor, allegations Shein has only recently gone on the offensive to try and shake.

— In addition to lobbying on general apparel industry, e-commerce and trade matters, the duo will also conduct “general education regarding SHEINs presence, operating footprint, and economic impact in the United States,” the disclosure filing shows.

Happy Thursday and welcome to PI. Send K Street gossip: [email protected]. And be sure to follow me on Twitter: @caitlinoprysko.

MORE NEW BUSINESS: Novo Nordisk, which makes weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, has added another new lobbying firm to its bench as the drugmaker seeks to persuade Medicare to cover anti-obesity medications.

— Subject Matter’s Bill Ghent, who worked for Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) for more than 15 years, including as his chief of staff, began lobbying last month for Novo Nordisk on obesity issues, according to a disclosure. Carper has repeatedly introduced legislation that would expand coverage of weight loss drugs and weight-related behavioral therapy under Medicare.

— Novo Nordisk has brought on three new lobbying firms to work on the issue since September, the latest of which being Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, the new K Street home of former Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), another key sponsor of legislation to allow Medicare coverage of weight loss therapeutics.

ADDITIONAL DCA SLOTS FAILS: Airlines’ lobbying blitz over the addition of new long haul flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is heading over to the Senate, after the House rejected an amendment to increase the number of slots at lawmakers’ favorite airport last night.

— The provision from Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) would have added 14 new flights per day — or one round-trip slot per airline at the airport. “Ahead of the vote, House Transportation ranking member Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) said ‘clearly this is an issue that evokes passion on both sides’ and noted that congressional leaders from both parties let their members vote their conscience,” POLITICO’s Alex Daughtry reports.

— “Despite the lure of a larger number of more convenient flights home to their districts, the effort ultimately lost in the House, with lawmakers voting 205-229 against adding any additional flights to a major aviation policy bill under consideration,” the full version of which passed earlier today.

— The fight over new slots has scrambled partisan allegiances, pitting lawmakers from the West (and Georgia, where the ringleader of the expansion campaign, Delta Air Lines, is headquartered) against members from the D.C. area, who along with United Airlines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines and local regional airports have largely opposed the slot proposal.

— Advocates’ focus will turn back to the Senate Commerce Committee, which has yet to mark up its FAA bill but where the issue has several key supporters and was set to include a much smaller slot provision in an earlier version of the bill.

BANKS READY TO SPEND ‘WHATEVER IS NEEDED’ TO FIGHT CREDIT FEES BILL: “The Biden administration and key lawmakers are stepping up their fight against credit card fees that they say are slamming consumers and stifling competition,” our Sam Sutton writes.

— “But their ability to hack away at more than $130 billion in swipe fees and late penalties that banks and card companies charge each year could hinge on something Americans love — rewards programs that subsidize everything from airline travel to groceries,” a message the finance industry is hammering across the country as a lobbying brawl over the issue picks up once again.

— “The goal is to convince ‘thousands of people to reach out to their elected representatives, to let them know how disappointed they are and how concerned they are,’ said American Bankers Association President Rob Nichols. ‘We’ll spend whatever is needed.’”

— The lobbying push has been fierce, per Sam: “Alfred Kelly, Visa’s executive chairman, met with possible sponsors in a bid to stanch support” as Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) “prepared the bill for reintroduction. Outreach from the Electronic Payments Coalition — which represents banks, credit unions and card companies — has been ‘nonstop,’ one staffer said. The American Bankers Association spotlighted the possible damage to credit card rewards in targeted ads that ran in districts belonging to Durbin’s allies.”

— “Those groups also had a hand in bringing in Brian Kelly — a travel influencer and publisher behind the popular travel and credit rewards site The Points Guy. Kelly has leveraged his widely followed platform to blister Durbin’s efforts.”

— Hill supporters of the crackdown aren’t easily deterred. Sources close to Durbin tell Sam he’ll push to attach his bill to any amendable piece of legislation, and Sam and Eleanor Mueller report this afternoon that Marshall has threatened to hold up the Senate’s defense authorization bill to force the inclusion of the swipe fees bill.

SCOTT SUPER PAC CONSULTANT SPEWED N-WORD: “A political consultant closely tied to the effort to elect Tim Scott president repeatedly used the N-word when he was playing a card game with friends,” a video obtained by Daniel shows.

— “Anton Castaneda is the main adviser to Opportunity Matters Fund, a super PAC that is doing work in early primary states to support Scott’s campaign. It has paid Castaneda’s firm more than $1.3 million in the last several years for strategy, fundraising and digital consulting and ad production. He is a former congressional staffer for two prominent Black Republican politicians: Scott (R-S.C.) and former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas).”

— “Castaneda is the founder of Mountaintop Advisors, a firm to which Opportunity Matters Fund has paid more than any other political consulting outfit over the last several years, according to FEC records. Scott has spoken about the need to move past racism in the country. Castaneda declined to comment but did not deny the authenticity of the video. A spokesperson for Scott’s campaign also declined to comment.”

FLY-IN SZN: A bipartisan group of mayors was on the Hill this week with the U.S. Conference of Mayors to discuss mental health reforms with members of Congress. Reno, Nev., Mayor Hillary Schieve; Fresno, Calif., Mayor Jerry Dyer; Denton, Texas, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth; Schenectady, N.Y., Mayor Gary McCarthy; Albany, N.Y., Mayor Kathy Sheehan; Piscataway, N.J., Mayor Brian Wahler; Fontana, Calif., Mayor Acquanetta Warren and Huntington, W.Va., Mayor Steve Williams huddled with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Mark Amodei (R-Nev.), Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.) and staff for Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

— Fair housing advocates were also in town this week with the National Fair Housing Alliance for the coalition’s annual conference. NFHA President and CEO Lisa Rice, executive vice president Nikitra Bailey, and other leaders met with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to press for more funding for local agencies tasked with enforcing fair housing policies. The group also heard later on from Brown and Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and hosted HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, the Fed’s Michael Barr, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Sandra Thompson and more.

SPOTTED at the Chamber of Progress’ summer Hill happy hour, per a tipster: Jesse Blumenthal of Apple, Robert Hoffman of Broadcom, Eli Lehrer of the R Street Institute, Ben LaRocco of EarnIn, Sam Dreiman of Ripple, Brian Woolfolk of Swan Creek Strategies, Max Mallory of Penta Group, Nu Wexler of Seven Letter, Ashley Scott of Circle, Helen Milby of HM&CO, Alisa Valentin of the National Urban League and Danielle Aviles Krueger of Klarna.

— And at a reception hosted by Pew, Next Century Cities, the National Lifeline Association and other advocates to push for renewing funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program, per a tipster: Kathryn de Wit of Pew, Mike Lynch of NATOA, Francella Ochillo and Ryan Johnston of Next Century Cities, Lindsay Stern of INCOMPAS, John Howes of the Competitive Carriers Association, John Heitmann of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, Drew Garner of Common Sense Media, Kenya Asli of the city of Baltimore, Khotan Harmon of the city of Austin, Ryan Collins of Buckeye Hills Regional Council and Yvette Scorse and Tsion Tesfaye of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.

— Locust Street Group has added Jasme Bantens as a principal and Jordan Stein as a senior director in the New York office. Bantens was vice president of global media sciences at Goldman Sachs and Stein was most recently head of public affairs and communications at Rhino.

— Caroline Kitchens will be public policy partnerships manager at TikTok. She most recently was lead for government affairs and policy partnerships at Shopify.

— Shamina Singh has been named a member of the President’s Export Council, part of the Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration. She will continue as executive vice president of sustainability at Mastercard.

— Kyle Matous is now director of government relations for Advocacy Associates. He previously was senior director of U.S. government relations for Bono’s ONE Campaign.

— Josh Nassar is joining the National Air Traffic Controllers Association as director of government affairs. He’s spent the past 11 years as legislative director for the United Auto Workers.

— Scott Farmer is now chief operating officer of Push Digital Group, per Morning Score. Farmer was previously campaign manager for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, as well as senior adviser for Herschel Walker’s 2022 Georgia Senate campaign.

— Alexander Niejelow joined the New York Department of Financial Services as deputy superintendent for innovation policy. Niejelow was previously a senior vice president at Mastercard and is an Obama administration and Biden transition alum.

Actum I, LLC: Moulton Niguel Water District (Mnwd)

Alpex International, LLC: Beyond Plastic, LLC

Alpine Group Partners, LLC.: Elevate Renewables F7, LLC

Alston & Bird LLP: Oregon Association Of Hospitals And Health Systems

Anzu Strategies: Blue Star Nbr

Banner Public Affairs, LLC: Wssc Water

Bluebird Strategies: Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Bluebird Strategies: Luminopia, Inc.

Bluebird Strategies: Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Blue Ridge Law & Policy, P.C.: Angellist

Blue Ridge Law & Policy, P.C.: Securitize, Inc.

Brumidi Group: Rural Voices For Conservation Coalition

Capitol Hill Communications: Expedited Travel

Capitol Tax Partners, LLP: Materion Corporation

Capitol Transportation Consulting: Optibus

Capitol Transportation Consulting: Sullivan Strategies (On Behalf Of Skysafe, Inc.)

Cavarocchi Ruscio Dennis Associates, L.L.C.: National Cmv Foundation

Cornerstone Government Affairs, Inc.: Transocean Offshore Deepwater Drilling Inc.

Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies: 1Daysooner

Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies: Crop Enhancement

Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies: Firstrust Bank

Dana Kuhnline: Appalachian Citizen’s Law Center

East End Group, LLC: Longhorn

Eastport Strategies LLC: Ai Clearing, Inc.

Eastport Strategies LLC: Onenav

Effective Advocacy Consulting LLC: Electronic Payments Coalition (“Epc”)

Elevate Government Affairs, LLC: Foxtrot Sierra

Elevate Government Affairs, LLC: Offshore Marine Services Association

Elevate Government Affairs, LLC: Solamerica Energy

Epplin Strategic Planning: Gms Funding Solutions

Esp Advisors, LLC: Mid-Atlantic Regional Association Coastal Ocean Observing System

Foley & Lardner LLP: Bay Area Host Committee

Foley & Lardner LLP: Harris County-Houston Sports Authority

Forbes-Tate: United Musculoskeletal Partners, LLC

Forbes-Tate: US Radiology Specialists, Inc.

Greenmet Consulting: Greentech Minerals Holdings, Inc.

Hbw Resources: Northwestern Energy

Holland & Knight LLP: Ambient Photonics, Inc.Inari: Inari

Invariant LLC: Heirloom Carbon Technologies

Invariant LLC: Sustainable Supply Chain Coalition

Lodestone Dc: Excellence In Education National, Inc.

Mcdermott+Consulting LLC: Help At Home

Merchant Mcintyre & Associates, LLC: Verisma

Michael Best Strategies LLC: One Hope United

Miller Strategies, LLC: International Legal Finance Association

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP: 5B USa LLC

Omp Strategy & Advocacy Group: Asi Ne Healthcare Services

Pioneer Public Affairs: Talus Renewables, Inc.

Rock Creek Counsel: Energy Infrastructure Council

Rubin, Turnbull & Associates: Brightline Holdings LLC

Sherman Strategic Affairs, LLC: American Shrimp Processors Association

State Street Strategies Dba One+ Strategies: Williamsport Municipal Airport Authority

Tarplin, Downs & Young, LLC: American Investment Council

The Peterson Group Inc: Combest Sell And Associates On Behalf Of Minnesota Corn Growers Association

The Surety & Fidelity Association Of America: The Surety & Fidelity Association Of America

Venable LLP: Westat

Wanner Associates: Delaware County Community College

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld: Meta Aerospace

Alliance For Justice: Alliance For Justice

Alston & Bird LLP: Maryland+Coalition

American Defense International: Statera Biopharma, Inc.

Arentfox Schiff LLP: Trails Act Landowners/Plaintiffs (Separate Litigants In Similar Litigation)

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP: Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP: Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Axadvocacy Government Relations (Formerly Known As, Apex Advocacy LLC): Clark Hill Plc On Behalf Of Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc.

Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz /The Daschle Group: Microvast Power Solutions, Inc.

Becker & Poliakoff, P.A.: Right Energy Services

Bloom Strategic Counsel: Jetblue Airways Corporation

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP: Kiss The Ground

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP: Lg Chem, Ltd.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP: Marketaxess Holdings Inc.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP: Monogram Health

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP: Nst Global LLC

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP: Paragon Biosciences, LLC

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP: Power Design, Inc.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP: Puffco

Broydrick & Associates: Fit Foodz, Inc.

Broydrick & Associates: Meat By Linz

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney Pc: Dive Equipment & Marketing Association

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney Pc: Harrisburg University Of Science & Technology

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney Pc: La Semiconductor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney Pc: Novaphos

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney Pc: Wavefront Analysis Systems LLC

Capitol Counsel LLC: Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Capitol Counsel LLC: Coalition For Health Advances And Research In Massachusetts

Capitol Counsel LLC: US Service Animals (USsa)

Capitol Decisions, Inc.: Sisecam Chemicals Resources LLC

Carmen Group Incorporated: Arm Limited

Carmen Group Incorporated: Globalfoundries U.S. Inc.

Cascade Associates: Energy Action Fund

Cgcn Group, LLC: The Chemours Company

Chamber Of Progress: Chamber Of Progress

Cornerstone Government Affairs, Inc.: Fenton Moon Media And Ms. Amber Mcdonald

Cornerstone Government Affairs, Inc.: Nervgen Pharma Corp.

Cornerstone Government Affairs, Inc.: The Madison Group, LLC Obo Community News Media

Cornerstone Government Affairs, Inc.: University Of Louisiana Lafayette

Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies: Canopy Growth Corporation

Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies: Insurance Auto Auctions Inc.

Credit Suisse Securities (USa): Credit Suisse Securities (USa)

Crestview Strategy US LLC: Prince Edward Island Potato Board

Cr Federal: Kansas City Southern Railway Company

Crossroads Strategies, LLC: Lilly USa, LLC

Empire Consulting Group: Aclima, Inc.

Ervin Graves Strategy Group, LLC: American Vapor Manufacturers

Ervin Graves Strategy Group, LLC: Arizona Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Ervin Graves Strategy Group, LLC: C4 Recovery Foundation

Ervin Graves Strategy Group, LLC: Darbun Enterprises, Inc.

Ervin Graves Strategy Group, LLC: Janson Communications, Inc

Ervin Graves Strategy Group, LLC: Palantir Technologies Inc.

Ervin Graves Strategy Group, LLC: Rare Access Action Project

Ervin Graves Strategy Group, LLC: The Phoenix Theatre Company

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP: Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP: Rieth-Riley Construction Co., Inc.

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP: Underwriters Laboratories

Fifestrategies, LLC: Klick, Inc. (On Behalf Of Takeda Pharmaceuticals America, Inc.)

Foley & Lardner LLP: Rapid Viral Detection Systems LLC

Fulcrum Public Affairs LLC: Lyft, Inc.

Gladney Law Group: Intern Assoc Of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental And Reinforcing Ironworkers

Gladney Law Group: Ullico, Inc.

Grayrobinson Pa: Florida Classic Consortium

Grayrobinson Pa: Onstreet Media

Guidepoststrategies, LLC: Lifeworks (US) Ltd.

Hance Scarborough: Atricure

Hbw Resources: Spotter Rf

Hobart Hallaway & Quayle Ventures, LLC: General Fusion Inc.

Holland & Knight LLP: Ameresco, Inc.Husch Blackwell Strategies: A3 Global, Inc.

Husch Blackwell Strategies: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Ice Miller Strategies LLC: Ike Smart City, LLC

Invariant LLC: Flashparking

Invariant LLC: Jobs For America’s Graduates

Invariant LLC: Kabbage, Inc.

Invariant LLC: Social Capital

Invariant LLC: The Realreal, Inc.

Invariant LLC: Unlock Aid

Jewish Federation Of Metropolitan Chicago (Jfmc): Jewish Federation Of Metropolitan Chicago (Jfmc)

J M Burkman & Associates: Dan And Angela Manson

J M Burkman & Associates: Esg Bank Holding Co Inc

J M Burkman & Associates: Jamison Deangelis

J M Burkman & Associates: Joseph Seo

J M Burkman & Associates: Unique Logistics LLC

Jpc Strategies, LLC: Restoration Project Foundation

J.Sullivan Advocacy: Blue Origin, LLC

J.Sullivan Advocacy: The Boeing Company

Kadesh & Associates, LLC: Alaska Wilderness League Action

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP: Talen Energy

K&L Gates, LLP: American Small Manufacturing Coalition

K&L Gates, LLP: Axon Enterprise, Inc.

K&L Gates, LLP: Blue Origin, LLC

K&L Gates, LLP: Conservation International Foundation

K&L Gates, LLP: Nauticus Robotics Holdings, Inc. D/B/A Nauticus Robotics

K&L Gates, LLP: Pacific Defense Strategies, Inc.

K&L Gates, LLP: Perspective Robotics Ag D/B/A Fotokite

K&L Gates, LLP: Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation

Leavitt Partners, LLC: Covid Patient Recovery Alliance

Lemunyon Group, LLC: Jan-Pro

Lewis-Burke Associates, LLC: University Of Kansas

Mehlman Consulting, Inc.: American Society Of Anesthesiologists

Mehlman Consulting, Inc.: Environmental Resources Management

Mehlman Consulting, Inc.: Gen Digital (Formerly Norton Lifelock)

Merchant Mcintyre & Associates, LLC: Cengage Learning

Michael Best Strategies LLC: Didion, Inc.

Michael Best Strategies LLC: Graymont

Michael Best Strategies LLC: Kahlenberg Industries

Michael Best Strategies LLC: Wabash National Corporation

Mike Williams Capitol Strategies LLC (F/K/A Mw Capitol Strategies LLC): Steptoe & Johnson LLP On Behalf Of Dewberry Engineers

Mindset Advocacy, LLC (Fka Cypress Advocacy, LLC): Emerson Electric Co.

Monument Advocacy: Hstar Space Transport Corporation

Northern Compass Group LLC: Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP Obo Romark Global Pharma, LLC

Oak Street Health: Oak Street Health

Opportunity America Inc.: Opportunity America Inc.

Pacific Partners: American Association Of Consumer Credit Professionals

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP: Attivo Networks

Pioneer Public Affairs: Arcadia Power, Inc.

Pioneer Public Affairs: Groundwork Collaborative, Fiscally Sponsored By The New Venture Fund

Public Strategies Washington, Inc.: Ironnet

Ridge Policy Group: USs Frank E. Evans Association

Sidley Austin LLP: Alberta Investment Management Corporation

Sidley Austin LLP: Bloomberg Lp

Sidley Austin LLP: Digicert, Inc.

Sidley Austin LLP: Enchant Energy Corporation

Strategic Health Care: Gaylord Hospital

Strategic Health Care: Hardin Memorial Hospital

Tck International, LLC: Dla Piper LLP (US) (For Capital Ship Management Corp.)

Team Hallahan LLC: National Resources Defense Council Action Fund, Inc

The Joseph Group, LLC: Bitwarden

The Joseph Group, LLC: Rs Access, LLC

The Kpm Group Dc LLC: Gensight Biologics S.A.

The Normandy Group, LLC: Steady

The Roosevelt Group: Sparta Science

The Sheridan Group: City Year

The Smith-Free Group, LLC: Patients Rising Now

The Vogel Group: 21St Century School Fund

The Vogel Group: Av Therapeutics Inc.

The Vogel Group: Bartlett & West, Inc.

The Vogel Group: Bgz Brands

The Vogel Group: Chamber Of Progress

The Vogel Group: Community Restoration Alliance

The Vogel Group: Dominican American Chamber Of Commerce

The Vogel Group: Grit Energy Services, Inc.

The Vogel Group: National Council On School Facilities

The Vogel Group: Nonviolent Peaceforce

The Vogel Group: The Drug And Alcohol Testing Industry Association (Datia)

The Vogel Group: The Mitchell Firm, Inc.

The Vogel Group: Yescare Corp.

U.S.-Russia Business Council: U.S.-Russia Business Council

Van Scoyoc Associates: Scenic America

Van Scoyoc Associates: Shrink The Tax Gap, Inc.

Van Scoyoc Associates: Trace Systems Inc.

Winning Strategies Washington: Flared For Life

Winning Strategies Washington: Mintz Levin (On Behalf Of Fulgent Genetics, Inc.)

Winning Strategies Washington: Ml Strategies On Behalf Of Northern Light Health

Winning Strategies Washington: Southeasthealth

