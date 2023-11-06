PancakeSwap Burns $100M Worth of $CAKE in 2023 – BSC NEWS

PancakeSwap continues to shovel $CAKE into the fire in order to fight inflation, as the token's value has increased by nearly one-quarter in 2023.

This kitchen is on fire, but instead of searching for an extinguisher, the cooks are reaching for more $CAKE. With its recent weekly burn, PancakeSwap has officially removed more than $100 million worth of tokens from circulation in 2023.

🔥 6,992,717 $CAKE just burned – that’s $27M!

💰 Trading fees (Swap and Perpetual): 212k CAKE ($816k) +68%

🔮 Prediction: 61k CAKE ($236k) -14%

🎟️ Lottery: 36k CAKE ($138k) +36%

🔒 NFT Market, Profile & Factory: 1,134 CAKE ($4k) +10%

🛍 IFO: 3k CAKE ($11k) pic.twitter.com/2xEiNFPIv0

The dominant Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on BNB Chain instituted the $CAKE burn program to combat inflationary pressures on the token.

In total, PancakeSwap has eliminated about 28 million CAKE tokens in four weekly burns this year, with a current combined value of more than $109 million, according to the CryptEye CAKE burn tracker.

Riding the recent green wave in the broader crypto market, the price of $CAKE has increased by nearly 23% since Jan. 1, according to CoinMarketCap.

PancakeSwap is a DEX built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools (LPs), swapping, yield farming, Syrup Pools, an Automated Market Maker, Initial Farm Offerings (IFOs), an NFT profile system, and other tools.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on BNB Chain.

Website | Twitter | Medium | GitHub |

By utilizing a mixnet infrastructure and zk-nyms protocol, Nym ensures the concealment of crucial user data, including IP addresses and communication patterns

The need for robust privacy solutions has never been greater than in an era of rampant data harvesting and ubiquitous monetization of online activities. As the internet serves as a hub for various transactions, messaging, and digital services, the pervasive visibility of communication patterns, even when encrypted, poses a significant threat to sensitive personal information and system data. Enter Nym, the decentralized and incentivized platform designed for internet traffic privacy through its pioneering mixnet infrastructure and zk-nyms protocol.

By leveraging a decentralized mixnet architecture, Nym tackles the pervasive issue of traffic pattern visibility, ensuring that internet traffic remains shielded from prying eyes. A network of mix nodes protects user privacy at the network layer by concealing IP addresses, location data, device information, and communication patterns.

The Nym mixnet structure integrates with numerous applications and operates agnostically across different blockchains, offering privacy for a variety of peer-to-peer broadcasts, including popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Zcash.

Before delving deeper into the operation of Nym technology let's looks at Nym's team and its funding…

With the support of a team of industry stalwarts, Nym Technologies is led by CEO Harry Halpin, whose significant contributions as a Senior Research Scientist at MIT were instrumental in standardizing Web Cryptography API across major browsers in collaboration with Tim Berners-Lee, the internet's visionary.

Its Privacy Technologies Team is led by Claudia Diaz, Chief Scientist at KU Leuven, and boasts an impressive roster of experts in mixnets and anonymous communications. As part of the team, COO Alexis Roussel led prominent companies such as Bity, while CTO Dave Hrycyszyn shifted his focus from surveillance-oriented solutions to privacy-driven technologies, leveraging his experience to develop Nym's cutting-edge initiatives.

Nym Technologies has received industry attention and support, including the co-founding of the Universal Privacy Alliance, a collaborative group focused on championing, advocating, and advancing privacy technology in the cryptosphere.

The company has secured substantial backing, raising approximately $18 million through funding rounds by renowned venture capital firms, including a16z, Polygchain Capital, Figment, Binance Labs, and Digital Currency Group. Its advisory board includes Aggelos Kiayias, Bart Preneel, Ben Laurie, George Danezis, Carmela Troncoso, and Andres Arauz, all of whom have contributed to shaping Nym Technologies' future.

The Nym platform, based on the Nyx blockchain, combines the Nym mixnet, zk-nyms, and the NYM token in an amalgamation. This setup reportedly ensures a secure, private, and decentralized network, operating as a versatile solution for a myriad of online communication activities, from internet browsing to messaging applications and blockchain transactions.

The Nym mixnet represents an indispensable tool for fostering secure transport-level communication, crucial for maintaining online privacy, circumventing geo-restrictions, protecting sensitive data, and resisting eavesdropping attempts.

With its packet encryption, reordering capabilities, and strategically deployed cover traffic, the Nym mixnet amplifies its defenses beyond traditional VPNs and onion routers, effectively shielding user activity from prying eyes and potential security breaches.

Nyx, a Layer-1 (L1) blockchain fortified with the CosmWasm VM, plays a pivotal role in reinforcing the Nym mixnet's infrastructure. It ensures the incentive and remuneration of network operators for prioritizing user privacy by maintaining a decentralized and permissionless network directory. Notably, Nyx facilitates the seamless vesting of the NYM token, thus solidifying the backbone of Nym's operations.

At the core of Nym's privacy-enhancing arsenal lies zk-nyms, anonymous credentials rooted in Coconut Credentials. This technology enables users to validate statements about their attributes without compromising the confidentiality of their sensitive information.

Designed to strike an ideal balance between privacy and authentication, zk-nyms allow users to demonstrate specific attributes without divulging their identity or critical personal data.

Zk-nyms are initially implemented within the Nym mixnet to help users demonstrate their authorization for mixnet access without revealing sensitive information such as wallet addresses, payment information, or account balances.

Empowering a decentralized ecosystem, the NYM token lies at the nucleus of the Nym network, orchestrating a transformative shift towards a privacy-centric digital landscape. Let's explore into the intricacies of the NYM token and its pivotal role in promoting a secure and decentralized network infrastructure.

Tokenized Communication: Promoting Privacy-Driven Engagement Nym's ethos revolves around the concept of using NYM tokens to provide users with unrestricted access to a privacy-focused internet ecosystem. Using token-based systems, network contributors are incentivized to operate mix nodes, thereby creating a climate conducive to the proliferation of a durable and resilient communication network, avoiding the conventional surveillance-driven norms that dominate contemporary digital life.

Distinguishing Features: The NYM token is available on the Nym native Cosmos ecosystem and the Ethereum blockchain, offering distinct advantages and functionalities. While the ERC-20 NYM tokens are more readily accessible due to their wider exchange listings, the native NYMs on Nyx unlock a host of unique utilities and opportunities, propelling the token toward its full potential within the Nym ecosystem.

Bridge to Functionality: The token enables network engagement bridging ERC-20 NYM tokens from Ethereum to the Nyx Cosmos chain and paves the way for active participation within the Nym network.

Staking: Through the Nym Wallet, users can delegate stakes to well-performing mix nodes, thereby contributing to the nodes' reputation and amplifying their chances of active engagement within the mixnet.

This stake delegation process enables users to earn a share of the node's rewards, encouraging active network engagement and fostering a community-driven network environment.

The Nym community has been inspired by a collective vision to revolutionize the transport layer and bolster digital privacy, launching one of the most groundbreaking technology platforms of our time as a result of a collective vision.

By combining its mixnet architecture with its approach to enhancing anonymity, Nym sets itself apart from conventional privacy solutions, reshaping the digital ecosystem. As a result of Nym's comprehensive network stack, both mainstream Web 2.0 applications and blockchain-related systems can benefit from enhanced security and data protection.

