Roku Stick 4K vs Roku Stick 4k+ – Which Streaming Player is Right For You in 2023? – Cord Cutters News

Roku has become one of the leaders in the world of cord cutting. Roku’s budget-friendly price, easy-to-use design, and access to thousands of apps like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling, and more.

The problem is Roku has six different streaming players, including multiple versions of some, like the Roku Stick 4K and the Roku Stick 4K+ so which ones are right for you? We are going to break that all down here by looking at the Roku Stick 4K vs the Roku Stick 4K. What do you need to know before you decide which one is right for you.

You can find the Roku Stick 4K on Amazon HERE, and you can find the Roku Stick 4K+ on Amazon HERE.

The Streaming Player

The important thing to note here before we go any further that the streaming stick for the 4K and the 4K+ are the same streaming player. The difference between the two is the remote that comes with it. So both will run the same apps at the same speed.

The Roku Stick 4K vs 4K+ Remote

The standard Roku Stick 4K remote has voice controls that runs on AAA batteries. The Roku Stick 4K+ has the new improved Roku remote with always on hands free voice controls that responds to “Hey Roku” commands to turn your TV on, open streaming channels, and more.

The Roku 4K+ remote also has a built-in rechargeable battery eliminating the need for AAA batteries.

Both remotes will also control your TV’s power and volume on most TV brands.

Price

At the time of this posting, the standard Roku Stick 4K has a list price of $49.99. The Roku Stick 4K+ list price is $69.99.

Final Thoughts

So the question now is do you want the standard Roku remote for $49.99 or the Roku Stick 4K+ for $69.99. The extra $20 is helpful for anyone who wants to be able to control their TV hands-free but if you are looking to save money and don’t mind pressing buttons, the Roku Stick 4K is a great deal at $49.99.

Which device did you pick? Leave us a comment and let us know why in the comments down below.

