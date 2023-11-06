Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) on sale: Save $37.99 with this bundle … – Mashable

SAVE $37.99: The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb is on sale for $14.99 at Amazon as of Dec. 14. That’s 71% off, and the lowest price we’ve seen.

Looking for an easy, no-frills way to manage your smart home devices? Pick up one of Amazon’s smart speakers (and an extra smart bulb) for less than $15.

The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot is on sale for $14.99 at Amazon. It comes bundled with a free Amazon Basics smart color bulb as well, making this deal even better. That’s a savings of 71%, or $37.99 off the bundled products, and $12.99 less than buying each item separately. It’s also the lowest price we’ve seen on the third-gen Echo Dot alone.

The versatile Echo Dot is a small and unobtrusive way to automate smart home commands, interact with Alexa, listen to music, and more. It’s compact enough to stay out of the way, but loud enough to make it a viable audio hub for smaller homes.

With the smart color bulb, you can add some fun lighting to your home for the holidays. It has a brightness of 800 lumens, and you can control it via the Echo Dot. Turn its brightness and color up and down, adjust its rainbow of colors, and have a light show in your own home.

Grab multiple bulbs for a festive holiday scene that you can use your Echo Dot to control without having to use individual light switches. Create a custom lighting schedule that turns on and off automatically, or set the mood with your favorite music and color scenes.

Whatever mood you decide to set at home, you can do it cheaply and effectively with this smart speaker, and for less than the price of takeout.

Brittany is fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games. Until her dying breath she’ll be wielding a BFG made entirely of killer drive and ambition. Check out her work at PfhorTheWin.com. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

