5 features we’d need from a PS5 Pro to justify an upgrade – Digital Trends

A new version of the PlayStation 5 may be on the horizon – at least if you believe the leaks. Earlier this week, Insider Gaming reported that a PS5 Pro is in development and is scheduled for a late 2024 launch. Considering that the rumor site previously claimed that a PS5 with a detachable drive would launch this year, you might want to take the claim with some skepticism. Insider Gaming provided no actual details on specs or what a Pro model would entail, only claiming that a source says it’s in the works.

There’s not a lot to go on there, but just about any educated gamer could predict that a PS5 Pro is coming in the next year or two. Sony previously followed the PlayStation 4 with a PS4 Pro, which would improve the system’s power three years after its launch. It’s reasonable to think that PS5 would get the same treatment four years later — which would likely be near the halfway point of its life span.

With that possible future now in our heads, we can’t help but think of what we’d actually want from an upgraded PS5. Sony’s current system is already a powerhouse and it’s hard to imagine an upgraded version of it. However, there are a few key changes we’d like to see with a PS5 Pro model. Here’s what we’re hoping makes the cut if an upgrade is actually coming.

The big thing that we want to see from a new PS5 model doesn’t have to do with power at all: We simply want a system that takes up less space. The PS5 is a behemoth among video game consoles dueto its unusual design. It makes for a flashy statement piece in any entertainment center, for better or worse.

We’d love to see a PS5 Pro that doubles as a bit of a “slim” model, shrinking the massive system down with a more discreet design. That might be a bit of wishful thinking, though. The PS4 Pro is notably bigger than the base PS4, so we’d expect an upgraded system to get larger rather than smaller. Even so, it would be great to see the system lose a few inches or at least adopt a less stylized design that makes it easier to slot into a cabinet.

The PS5 is an incredibly powerful console, and a lot of games take full advantage of that. A select few games can run at 60 frames per second (fps) while maintaining a 4K resolution. However, not every game can reach those heights. Major first-party releases like God of War Ragnarok still ask players to choose between performance and visual fidelity. The most important thing any Pro model needs to do is make that choice a thing of the past.

To accomplish that, a new model would likely need both a CPU and GPU upgrade. On the CPU front, for instance, Sony is already two generations behind the curve. It’ll only fall further back as time goes on, so getting it up to speed would help keep frame rates consistent as games fully ditch the PS4. Changes like that wouldn’t come cheap, but something like a PS5 Pro is always going to be for power-hungry tech enthusiasts willing to spend the cash. Without a bump like this, there isn’t much of a reason to launch a new model at all.

When it comes to internal storage, the PS5 is severely lacking. Sony’s system features 825 GB of storage, which may not seem terrible at first glance. However, that number doesn’t tell the full story. Around 157 GB of that space is reserved for the operating system, meaning that you can only store about 667 GB of games and media on it. As someone who plays a lot of new games, I can assure you that it’s not much to work with. These days, I find myself deleting something every time I have to download a hefty new release like Forspoken.

While that problem can currently be solved through external options, a PS5 Pro would need an upgrade in that department to be worth the double dip. Even bringing it in line with the Xbox Series X, which has 802 GB of usable storage, would be a welcome upgrade. I’d gladly shell out for a shiny new console rather than spending a hunk of money on an SSD, so long as it came with more power too.

The PS5’s DualSense is already one of the best controllers of all time. However, Sony’s recently released DualSense Edge is certainly an improvement in a lot of ways. It comes with programmable back buttons, trigger locks, and swappable joystick caps to add some extra customization potential. It’s mostly held back by its hefty $200 price tag, making it a total luxury at the moment.

A PS5 Pro could put the Edge in more players’ hands by bundling it with the new system. That could be a more cost-effective option for players who want one, while giving the upgraded console a more premium feel. Though if Sony does go that route, it might want to give the Edge a slight upgrade. It is currently held back by its weak battery life, which is shorter than the current DualSense. If Sony can give it some extra juice, it would be great to see the Edge become the new default controller for those willing to upgrade.

While the Xbox Series X and PS5 are comparable in a lot of ways, there’s one big feature where Microsoft has an advantage over Sony. That would be its incredibly impressive quick resume function. This tool makes it so players can seamlessly swap between games, jumping in directly where they left off. That means I can load up WWE 2K23 while I have Pentiment running, play a few matches, and then jump back into Pentiment exactly where I left off — no boot-up required. It’s a magical feature and one that a PS5 Pro could stand to copy.

Sony does have its own version of quick resume, though it isn’t quite the same. The console’s Switcher is a quick menu that allows players to launch games much faster than usual. It doesn’t pull from a save state though, relaunching the app like a console normally does. If Sony can better crack that feature, it would truly make the PS5 Pro the fastest console.

How much would all of that cost? We’re too scared to guess. If the PS5 Pro does end up being real, it’s undoubtedly going to be a major investment. Considering the PS5’s already high price point, it could become the most expensive console on the market. We’re at peace with that idea, but Sony’s going to need to earn that distinction with a worthwhile upgrade. Some of the features here are no-brainers, but we hope that a PS5 Pro can find a way to truly surprise us if it does launch next year.

Sony has unveiled the price for its upcoming cloud gaming handheld, as well as an official name for the device: PlayStation Portal. However, one significant caveat to its functionality might sour people’s interest in the handheld: It only supports PS4 and PS5 native games that the owner purchased.

PlayStation VR2 games can’t be streamed to PlayStation Portal, which does make sense. More bafflingly, though, is the fact that the PlayStation Blog post states that “games that are streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming are not supported.” That means you shouldn’t pick up PlayStation Portal expecting to stream some PS3 and PS4 games available through PlayStation Plus Premium to the device. That’s certainly an odd omission when it’s currently PlayStation’s most notable cloud gaming effort.

Although Microsoft is more closely associated with cloud gaming, Sony beat it to releasing a dedicated cloud gaming device. PlayStation Portal was first teased as Project Q during May’s PlayStation showcase, but now, a PlayStation Blog post more clearly explains what we can actually expect from the handheld. Most importantly, we learned that PlayStation Portal will cost $200, which puts it underneath the cost of a Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S, and other cloud gaming devices like the Logitech G Cloud Handheld.

As for what you’re getting for that price tag, it’s essentially a decent screen attached to two halves of a DualSense controller. The controllers on each side share all the functionality of the DualSense, including things like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. In-between is an 8-inch LCD screen that streams games over Wi-Fi at up to a 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. All in all, that’s fairly solid for a cloud gaming handheld that is this cheap.

Sony confirmed that the PlayStation Portal will have a 3.5mm audio jack, but also used the same blog post to unveil two new wireless audio options. There’s the Pulse Elite wireless headset that features a retractable boom mic and a charging hanger and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds that offer similar audio quality in earbud form.

None of these products are available for preorder or have a specific release date just yet, but they are all expected to launch before the end of the year.

Baldur’s Gate 3 features more mind flayers, dragons, and lustful party members than you can shake a stick at. By the end of the 100-plus hour campaign, your main character will likely have gone through plenty of turmoil and — depending on their relationship with the pesky mind flayer tadpole that was rudely inserted into their skull at the beginning of the whole shebang — more than a couple of lifestyle changes.

That’s why I was caught off guard when I walked up to a random mirror in the Blighted Village after spending 50 hours honing my unscrupulous Illithid powers to turn an entire colony of goblins into goblin steak tartare. As I gazed at my reflection, I got hit with some unexpected wisdom from another game: “Still me — even after everything,” my character said.

Sony is rolling out the latest system software beta for PlayStation 5 today, and it brings a plethora of helpful new features to the console. One of the most notable is that the PS5 will now support Dolby Atmos-enabled audio devices.

Select PlayStation users will get emails today inviting them to the beta. If they accept, those players will help Sony test out all of these features ahead of the patch’s wide release sometime later this year. It’s a beta worth opting into if you have any sort of Dolby Atmos-enabled sound system, as this update will make the PS5’s proprietary Tempest 3D AudioTech compatible with soundbars, home theater systems, and TVs that utilize Dolby Atmos.

You’ll be able to change this setting by choosing Dolby Atmos in the Audio Format (Priority) menu, which is located in the Audio Output tab of the PS5 Setting’s Sound menu. In beta, Dolby Atmos support will only work with games; a footnote in the PlayStation Blog post about the update explains that “media app providers can update their apps on PS5 to support Dolby Atmos audio” but that “these app updates are not currently supported in the PS5 beta.”

Dolby Atmos support isn’t the only notable feature to come to PS5 as part of this update. New accessibility features that let players use a second controller for assistance and give the System UI haptic feedback on DualSense and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers are also part of the update. On the social side of things, this update lets players send party invitations to groups, smooths out the process for adding a new player to a closed party, adds a Share Screen preview window, introduces a “Joinable” icon for friends you can join a game with, and adds a more detailed tournaments tile to the Game Hub and the ability to react to player messages with emojis.

Under the ease-of-use category, this patch will finally give players the ability to search for games in their library and mute the PS5 beep sound, makes Game Help cards more helpful, and adds a new Discover Tips menu. Finally, for those looking to expand their system’s memory, this update will increase M.2 SSD support to 8 TB devices.

Overall, it’s a pretty hefty update with tons of helpful new features, so you might want to try to opt into the preview before the patch rolls out to everyone later in 2023.

