New Amazon Prime series to 'expose' Duggar family and their 'cult-like religion' – Wales Online

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is scheduled to premiere June 2 on Prime Video

Amazon Prime is set to release a docuseries that promises to look deeply into the Duggar family. Called Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, a newly released trailer for the series hints at 'exposing the truth behind' the 'cult-like religion' of the once popular TV family of 19 Kids and Counting.

The teaser trailer also features a glimpse at an interview with Jill Duggar, the second daughter in the family, and her husband, Derick Dillard. “There’s a story that’s going to be told and I would rather be the one telling it,” she tells viewers.

A description of the series on the Amazon Prime Video website reads: "A limited docuseries exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality tv’s favourite mega-family, the Duggars, and the radical organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

"As details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they’re part of an insidious, much-larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril." In the trailer, one ex-IBLP survivour says: "The IBLP teachings aren't Christianity. They're something entirely different."

Another can be heard adding: "Gothard turned every father into a cult leader and every home into an island." And an unseen voice in the trailer goes on to say: "It breaks my heart to think about the girls. It's like the epitome of evil."

Watch the full trailer below:

The Duggars used to star in American TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, which would document the mega-family's daily lives. But, in 2015, it was cancelled following allegations that eldest son Josh Duggar had molested family members when he was a teenager.

In the same year however, the family started a new series, Counting On, without Josh, which ended up being cancelled after 11 seasons in 2021. Although Josh was never charged in association with the accusations, he was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography He went on to be sentenced to 12 years behind bars in May 2022.

More recently, daughter Jinger Duggar Vuolo, published her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, earlier this year. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is scheduled to premiere June 2 on Prime Video.

Amazon Prime uploaded a trailer for the upcoming new series on Thursday (May 18), which has already been watched more than 225,000 times. Many people rushed to the comment section to react.

MaxTaylorMinistries wrote: "It takes a tremendous amount of courage to speak out the way Jill and Jinger are. I’m thankful for the stand they are taking." Singleautismom added: "This is long overdue! My heart goes out to the victims and their families."

Deidraroberts9628 put: "Yes, finally. Thank you Jill for being so brave to tell us your side of the story." Cakesupply_lady5627 echoed: "I am excited to watch. I have always loved Jill and prayed that one day, she would be able to tell her truths about IBL and jimbob."

