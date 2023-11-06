12 Gripping Documentaries & Docuseries To Watch in 2023 … – L'Officiel USA

L'OFFICIEL compiles the best documentary films and series to watch this year. From mystery to biographical, there is something for every movie connoisseur.

From fashion icons to pop stars, learn more about your favorite celebrities in these exciting documentaries.

Go behind the scenes of the industry with these fashion-forward documentaries.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly never received an invitation to his father's upcoming birthday party.

In honor of the release of the Beatles' final song, L’OFFICIEL looks back at photos from John Lennon's earlier years.

The Euphoria star has made headlines for his numerous A-list relationships.

Just in time for your winter fashion inspiration.

From Kim Kardashian to Rosé, see the best red carpet looks at the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

The actress "catches fire" referencing Katniss Everdeen's flame dress on the red carpet at the world premiere of Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The fashion publicist and RHONY housewife gives L'OFFICIEL a behind-the-scenes look at her night at the 2023 New York Diwali Gala.

See the actor's best looks from the '90s and early 2000s.

