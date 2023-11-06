Echo Show 8 drops to $75 in new Amazon devices sale – Engadget

The Echo Show 8 is one of Engadget’s favorite smart displays , and it’s on sale right now. At $75 after a $55 discount, the smart display is only $5 more than it was during Black Friday last year. Amazon has also discounted the Echo Show 15 by $55. You can get the company’s largest smart display for just under $225 at the moment. Separately, Amazon is offering up to 35 percent off on Echo speakers. One of the highlights here is the chance to pick up a 5th-generation Echo Dot for just $35.

Engadget Senior Editor Nicole Lee awarded the Echo Show 8 a score of 87 in 2021. Despite being a few years old now, the Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its 8-inch, 1,280 x 800 resolution display is large enough to make viewing photos and participating in video calls comfortable. At the same, the Echo Show 8’s display isn’t so large it will look out of place in a kitchen or bedroom. Moreover, the Show 8's built-in speakers are also powerful enough to fill a small room, and the device features enough processing power not to feel sluggish. If you’re concerned about your privacy, the Show 8 comes with a physical camera shutter and a mic mute button.

Like all of Amazon’s Echo devices, the Show 8 works best if you already own other Alexa-compatible devices. If you’re not in the Amazon ecosystem, the 2nd-gen Google Nest Hub could be a better purchase, particularly if you depend on services like Gmail and GCal. The Nest Hub also doesn’t come with a camera for video calls, which might not be a downside if you value your privacy.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

YouTube announced two new experimental generative AI features today. Premium subscribers can soon try AI-generated comment summaries organized by topic, and a chatbot that answers questions about videos.

Here's everything that's new in GPT-4 Turbo, the latest large language model from OpenAI.

PS5 and PS4 users won't be able to post clips to X (formerly Twitter) directly from their consoles after November 13. Xbox also dropped X integration earlier this year.

ChatGPT users can now make little mini-ChatGPTs for specific use cases and program them with nothing but natural language!

The Motorola Razr+ is one of our favorite foldable phones, and an early Black Friday deal has dropped it down to a new low of $700 at Amazon.

A Parkinson’s patient can now walk 6km (3.7 miles) thanks to an implant targeting the spinal cord. The man, 62-year-old “Marc” from Bordeaux, France, developed severe mobility impairments from the degenerative disease.

The technology in today’s cars has the ability to collect these kinds of personal information, and the fine print of user agreements describes how manufacturers get you to consent every time you put the keys in the ignition.

Microsoft is adding a bunch of generative AI-powered features to Windows 11. Here are some pointers on how to use the AI features in Paint, Clipchamp, Snipping Tool and Photos.

At least 15 visitors at Yuga Labs’ Apefest, a celebration of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, will be lucky to avoid becoming blind apes. Multiple people attending the NFT event in Hong Kong last weekend say they experienced eye problems, which they suspect stemmed from the event’s stage lighting.

Surfshark's VPN plans are up to 86 percent off as part of an early Black Friday deal, as long as you commit to a two-year subscription.

Meater's latest wireless meat thermometer has additional sensors for more precise temperature readings, with increased heat resistance and enhanced durability alongside extended Bluetooth range.

Shop our holiday picks for the best gifts for travelers, frequent fliers and globetrotters, chosen by the experts at Engadget.

Thanks to the M3 chip, Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are faster and more efficient.

Here are the best early Black Friday 2023 deals available right now from Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers.

Here's a list of the best laptops you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

The biggest news stories this morning: Elon Musk’s new AI company, xAI, launches Grok the chatbot, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of fraud, Washington DC pilots free AirTags scheme to tackle car theft.

Researchers at Duke University released a study on Monday tracking what measures data brokers have in place to prevent unidentified or potentially malign actors from buying personal data on members of the military.

MediaTek has unveiled its flagship Dimensity 9300 mobile processor using TSMC's 3rd-generation 4nm+ technoclogy.

Keyboards, mice and gaming headsets are all discounted.

Apple has acknowledged an excessive battery drain issue in multiple Watch models and promised that a fix will arrive in an upcoming update.

Subscribe to our two newsletters:

– A weekly roundup of our favorite tech deals

– A daily dose of the news you need

Please enter a valid email address

Please select a newsletter

By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.

source