Get Garena Free Fire MAX OB36 Advanced Server this easy way – HT Tech

Garena Free Fire MAX is a very popular game globally with a player base in millions. It was launched as a replacement for the Garena Free Fire which was banned by the Government of India due to security concerns.

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX bring out major updates from time to time which brings out new content, game modes, live events, weapons, skins and more for players to stay engaged in the already hugely popular game. Free Fire MAX’s next update, OB36 update, is expected to be released in the coming weeks. The Free Fire MAX OB36 update comes soon after the OB35 update was released in July. The developers of Free Fire MAX have already made the Free Fire MAX OB36 Advanced Server available to players. According to Garena, “Free Fire MAX Advanced Server is a program where players can try out the newest features that are not released yet in Free Fire MAX.”

The Garena Free Fire Advanced Server is basically a Beta version of Garena Free Fire MAX where the newest features are made available to the players who enroll in the Advanced Server program.

Players can test out these new features for bugs and glitches and report the feedback to Garena Free Fire MAX developers so that they can be ironed out before the update is officially released for the public.

Visit the Garena Free Fire MAX official website.

Use either the Facebook or Google sign-in options to login to the website.

A text box will appear on the screen where users have to enter their email address.

After entering your email address, tap on Join Now. An activation code will be generated on your screen.

Enter this activation code in Garena Free Fire MAX to get access to the Free Fire MAX Advanced Server.

