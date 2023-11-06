Hit Comedy "New Girl" Coming to Hulu and Peacock – Hulu – Hulu Press

March 10, 2023

“New Girl,” the hugely popular comedy series that ran for seven seasons and continues building its already enormous fan base, is moving to Hulu and Peacock beginning April 17.

As part of the shared agreement, Peacock and Hulu will be the dedicated streaming homes of all 146 episodes.

During its initial broadcast run, “New Girl” was recognized as an outstanding comedy series, receiving several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. In addition, for her role as Jess Day, Zooey Deschanel was honored with multiple nominations by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, ultimately winning a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

“New Girl” features a young ensemble cast that takes a fresh look at friendship. After a bad break-up, Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) needs a new place to live. An online search leads her to a great loft … and three single guys she’s never met before. Nick (Jake Johnson), law school dropout turned bartender is the most grounded … and the most jaded. Schmidt (Max Greenfield) is a hustling young professional who’s pretty proud of his own abs. Winston (Lamorne Morris) is an intensely competitive former athlete who doesn’t know what to do next. Rounding out the group is Jess’ childhood best friend, Cece (Hannah Simone), a model with a killer deadpan. The fivesome realize they need each other more than they thought they would and end up forming a charmingly dysfunctional – or strangely functional – family.

“New Girl” included many prominent guest stars over the course of its run, each eager to enter the crazy world of Jess and her cohorts. The guest star lineup featured Megan Fox, Damon Wayans Jr., Justin Long, Josh Gad, Michaela Watkins, Dermot Mulroney, Lizzy Caplan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rob Reiner, Linda Cardellini, Adam Brody, Brenda Song and Carla Gugino. Musicians also wanted to join the fun as evidenced by Prince guest starring as himself and Taylor Swift having a cameo.

The series was created by Elizabeth Meriwether, who executive produced along with Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley, Peter Chernin and Katherine Pope.

“New Girl” was produced by Chernin Entertainment in association with 20th Television. The series is distributed by Disney Entertainment.

