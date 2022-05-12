Technology
Motorola Android 12 update and bugs tracker (cont.updated) – PiunikaWeb
Update 61 [May 12: 12:25]: Motorola Edge 20 Pro users are now receiving the Android 12 update in India and Portugal.
Thanks for the tip: Jaswin Bose & Filipe Alves!
Update 60 [May 11: 16:20]: Motorola has released Android 12 update for Moto Edge+ in Poland.
Thanks for the tip: Fabian Bielawny!
Update 59 [May 11: 16:12]: Motorola G100 is now receiving the Andrdoid 12 update in Brazil.
Thanks for the tip: Valerio Camassa!
Also, the Android 12 update is live for Moto G30 users in Poland.
Thanks for the tip: Dahgard Aldarel!
Update 58 [May 11: 10:21]: Android 12 update is now rolling out for Motorola Edge Plus 2020 users in Italy.
Update 57 [May 10: 10:10]: Motorola Moto G100 users are receiving the Android 12 update in Ukraine and Romania.
Thanks for the tip: Сальніков Ілля & Lucian Marian Voiculescu!
Update 56 [May 10: 10:00]: Motorola Edge Plus and Edge 20 Pro are getting Android 12 update in Germany.
Thanks for the tip: Mr. K & Philipp Bet!
Update 55 [May 5: 18:00]: Motorola Edge 20 Pro is now receiving Android 12 update in Argentina.
Thanks for the tip: Lautaro Santiago Galvan!
Update 54 [May 3: 18:21]: Moto G Pro users are now receiving Android 12 update in Japan.
Update 53 [May 2: 16:14]: Motorola Edge Plus locked on Rogers network is expected to receive the Android 12 update on May 16 in Canada.
Update 52 [April 30: 19:18]: Motorola Edge 20 Pro users are now getting Android 12 update in Japan.
Update 51 [April 30: 17:22]: Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro is receiving the Android 12 update in Poland.
Update 50 [April 29: 16:06]: Verizon locked Motorola Edge+ is getting Android 12 update in the US.
Update 49 [April 29: 13:21]: Android 12 update is now rolling out for Motorola Edge 20 Pro in Romania. The update is also live for the Moto G200 in the UK.
Thanks for the tip: costi9575 & Jonathan Yong
Update 48 [April 28: 10:29]: Motorola has released the Android 12 update for Moto G100 users in Mexico.
Thanks for the tip: Joel Tzab!
Update 46 [April 27: 10:34]: Moto G100 is getting Android 12 update in Brazil with the version number S1RT32.41-20-16.
Update 45 [April 26: 15:26]: Motorola is rolling out the Android 12 update for Moto G30 users in India.
Update 44 [April 21: 17:58]: Moto Edge 20 users are getting Android 12 update in India.
Update 43 [April 20: 10:57]: Motorola is rolling out the Android 12 update for Moto Edge Plus (2020) in the Netherlands.
Update 42 [April 20: 10:57]: Moto Edge 20 users in Russia and Europe are reporting getting Android 12 update.
Update 41 [April 19: 11:50]: The Android 12 update for Moto Edge Plus 2020 is rolling out in the UAE. Thanks for the tip: Md Enamul Hoque
Update 40 [April 19: 11:39]: Moto Edge 20 users are getting Android 12 in Hungary and Czech Republic. Thanks for the tip: Kovács Gábor & Lubor Jasper
Update 39 [April 18: 13:01]: Some users have managed to flash Android 12 on the Moto G Stylus (2020) and Moto G7 Play.
Update 38 [April 16: 16:41]: Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro is reportedly (1,2) getting updated to Android 12 in Brazil.
Update 37 [April 16: 12:35]: Moto G50 users in the UK are getting Android 12 treatment for XT2137-1-DS models.
Update 36 [April 13: 13:02]: The Motorola G200 is getting Android 12 update in the Netherlands. Thanks for the tip: Andrei Vlad!
Update 35 [April 12: 11:27]: The Motorola G200 5G is getting Android 12 Spain and Poland. Thanks for the tip: Adam Szulierz & Julián Castrillo!
Update 34 [April 11: 17:30]: Motorola said they will be rolling the Motorola Edge (2021) Android 12 update in May this year.
Update 33 [April 11: 12:59]: A Lenovo employee shed some light on how software updates are released and the process behind it.
Update 32 [April 8: 13:06]: The Moto Edge 20 Android 12 update has started rolling out in Brazil.
Update 31 [April 7: 14:00]: Moto G30 users in Africa are also getting the Android 12 update. Thanks for the tip: Tinotenda Ndoziya!
Update 30 [April 7: 13:50]: Moto G30 users in the UK and Romania have started getting the Android 12 update. Thanks for the tip: Allan Smith!
Update 29 [March 31: 17:37]: A Senior Moto Agent admitted that the Moto Edge 20 Fusion Android 12 update is taking too long.
Update 28 [March 30: 16:27]: The Moto Edge 20 Lite is receiving the Android 12 update in Brazil. Thanks for the tip: Lautaro Santiago Galvan!
Update 27 [March 29: 11:19]: Motorola is allegedly rolling out Android for Moto G30 in Germany.
Update 26 [March 28: 16:55]: The Motorola Edge 2021 won’t be getting UW C-Band support with the Android 12 update.
Update 25 [March 26: 15:35]: Moto G30 Android 12 update is reportedly rolling out in Argentina.
Update 24 [March 19: 18:33]: The Moto G30 has officially started receiving the Android 12 update in Brazil.
Update 23 [March 17: 12:37]: According to a Reddit user, the Moto G30 Android 12 update is available via OTA and Smart Assistant tool.
Update 22 [March 16: 12:25]: You can see here how the Android 12 update for Motorola devices will look like.
Update 21 [March 14: 16:12]: The Moto Edge 20 will allegedly receive Android 12 update in April this year.
Update 20 [March 11: 17:09]: A community Admin said Android 12L won’t likely be a part of the initial release.
Update 19 [March 5: 17:21]: A Senior Moto Agent confirmed that the Moto G Stylus (2020) will receive Android 12 update.
Update 18 [Feb. 11: 16:23]: The Moto G Pro reportedly started receiving Android 12 update in UK, but official page says its pending partner’s approval.
Update 17 [Feb. 1: 12:30]: According to a Senior MonoAgent, the Moto G 5G Plus won’t be updated to Android 12.
Update 16 [Jan. 29: 12:23]: Motorola Admin said they have not started any MFN testing for Android 12 on the Moto Edge 20 Fusion and Edge 20 Lite.
Update 15 [Jan. 28: 11:48]: Community admin said nobody except Motorola knows when the Moto Edge 20 Fusion will receive Android 12 update.
Update 14 [Jan. 26: 13:52]: Motorola confirmed the Moto One Fusion Plus won’t be getting the Android 12 update.
Update 13 [Jan. 19: 13:56]: Motorola’s Android 12-based My UX 3.0 reveals it will use Google’s Monet theming engine.
Update 12 [Jan. 18: 14:08]: Motorola is pushing updates for some system apps to add support for Android 12.
Update 11 [Jan. 17: 13:02]: Community admins are asking users to join the MFN program so they get access to the Android 12 update.
Update 10 [Jan. 15: 13:54]: Motorola will start testing Android 12 for Motorola Edge 20 in Brazil via MFN program.
Update 9 [Jan. 13: 13:54]: A community admin said the Moto Edge 2020 will receive bug fixes for the phone based on Android 11.
Update 8 [Jan. 12: 16:02]: A community admin clarified that the Moto Edge 2020 won’t be updated to Android 12.
Update 7 [Jan. 8: 17:55]: Moto G Stylus 2022 will reportedly come with Android 11 out of the box and only updated to Android 12.
Update 6 [Jan. 7: 21:00]: Many who enrolled in Motorola Feedback Network for Android 12 are wondering if it has started.
Update 5 [Dec. 30: 12:04]: Motorola admin clarified a bunch of issues about how the company plans to roll out Android 12.
Update 4 [Dec. 23: 11:44]: Motorola announced they will be introducing Android 12 based My UX to these devices/
Update 3 [Sept. 4: 15:57]: Motorola Edge 20 Lite and Edge 20 Fusion will start receiving Android 12 update via MFN.
Update 2 [July 31: 13:15]: Motorola will soon update the Moto Edge 20 series to Android 12.
Update 1 [July 12; 03:55]: Motorola has no plans for Android 12 update for Moto G20.
This tracker has separate sections for keeping tabs on update rollouts, bugs, and issues plaguing Motorola Android 12, and the new feature released by Motorola. Following is a brief explanation for each section:
That’s all for the instructions.
Note: Our team is trying hard to keep this tracker updated with all the latest info. However, if & when you feel something is missing, wrong, or should be added, do not hesitate to tip us in comments or through email.
Featured image source: Motorola
