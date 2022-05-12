Technology
'Blood Sisters' Season 2: Will Netflix's Hit Have Second Season? – Distractify
May. 11 2022, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
In the vein of Squid Game before it, Blood Sisters has become a sleeper hit among Netflix viewers. As the first Nigerian Netflix Original, the series was advertised with little fanfare and began streaming on May 5, 2022. The release was so understated that it doesn’t even have a Rotten Tomatoes score as of this writing. Yet against all odds, the “Nollywood” miniseries has previously broken Netflix’s Top 10 in the United States. The series has even gotten solid reviews in its first week of streaming.
Between positive reception, excellent word of mouth, and solid viewership on Netflix, could Blood Sisters receive a second season?
This Nigerian drama follows best friends Sarah Duru (Ini Dima-Okojie) and Kemi Sanya (Nancy Isime). Sarah is set to marry her dream man, Kola Ademola (Deyemi Okanlawon). While their relationship seems ideal, things are far darker behind closed doors. Unbeknownst to their loved ones, Kola is an emotionally and physically abusive lover toward Sarah. Despite Kemi’s warnings, Sarah wants to go through with the marriage. But things go sideways after Kola goes missing on their wedding day.
As chaos begins to unfold, Sarah and Kemi find themselves on the run from the law. The two friends begin to uncover horrible family secrets along the way.
As the series ends on a bit of a cliffhanger, there’s still plenty left for the show to address. And its success on Netflix could very well indicate a continuation.
As of this writing, Netflix has offered no official news as to whether Blood Sisters has been canceled or renewed for a second season. There’s still some precedence for the show to continue. Unsurprisingly, the show’s stars want the series to get renewed.
In an interview with Express.co.uk, Kola actor Deyemi Okanlawon sympathized with fans’ desires for a second season.
“I know I I’m not alone in this,” Deyemi told Express.co.uk. “I’ve heard so much, so many people tagging me in comments saying, ‘There should be another season. It was too short.'”
Deyemi later said that he wants to see more scenes of his on-screen family, the Ademolas.
Blood Sisters is labeled as a “Limited Series” on Netflix. That typically means that the series was made with a short and completed story in mind. It’s possible that Season 2 isn’t exactly in the cards. But whether or not the series continues, Blood Sisters has already made history. Netflix users around the world have gotten their first official bridge to Nollywood cinema with the premiere of the show.
Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed already calls the series a success for that alone.
“I believe it is a big plus for our creative industry,” the minister stated at a premiere screening, as reported by Peoples Gazette. “To me, this is an indication that our creative industry is going places.”
Blood Sisters is currently streaming on Netflix.
