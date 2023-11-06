Microsoft's Bing Chat ads—and their impact on the search … – Insider Intelligence

In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.

The news: Microsoft is “exploring placing ads in the chat experience,” Consumer CMO Yusuf Mehdi wrote Wednesday, confirming user reports of seeing ads within the tech giant’s AI-powered Bing Chat platform.

Why it matters: The integration of advertising within Bing Chat is a significant move by Microsoft, as it represents the first time that the company has experimented with advertising in its chatbot platform.

Yes, but: Concerns are rising about the integration of advertising within chatbots. This new feature may not be welcomed by all Bing Chat users, as it could be perceived as a disruption to the user experience.

Our take: Yes, Microsoft needs to learn from ads within its chat interface, but it’s unwise to engage in a widespread rollout anytime soon.

Final thought: How much might the search advertising industry ($108 billion in US) contract with the introduction of ads in Bing Chat and Google Bard, along with the growth of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and similar models cropping up as search alternatives?

