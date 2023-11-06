Amazon adds audio personalization to Echo Buds 2 – Digital Trends

It’s been a while since Amazon launched its Echo Buds 2, but apparently, the company is still looking at ways to improve them. Today, it announced that folks will be able to turn on audio personalization from within the Alexa app on their phones.

According to a company spokesperson, the new feature lets you find the right audio combination for different settings and environments, “whether you’re watching a movie on your laptop or tuning in to your favorite playlist on your phone.”

To take advantage of it, open the Alexa app, select Echo Buds Settings, then select Audio Personalization.

You’ll be presented with a range of frequencies and volumes in each ear, which gives the app the information it needs to perform the calibration. When you’re done, the new settings are uploaded to the Echo Buds 2, ideally resulting in fuller sound.

If you don’t see the Audio Personalization option, you may not have the latest software version on your Echo Buds 2.

To ensure your earbuds get the latest update (578821692 as of January 24, 2023):

The software update should happen automatically. When you connect them to your phone, after the steps above, select Echo Buds Settings then About, and check the Device Software Version.

Amazon isn’t the first company to help people get more from their wireless earbuds in this way. Many brands do something similar, from simple built-in tests like the one included with Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro, to more sophisticated third-party-powered solutions. For instance, 1More favors technology provided by SoundID, which it uses on its ColorBuds 2 earbuds, while Anker Soundcore prefers HearID, the personalization system on the Liberty 4 noise-canceling earbuds. Beyerdynamic and Skullcandy both use Mimi for their versions of sound personalization.

Anker’s Soundcore division has got a new set of wireless earbuds. And while the name may sound familiar — they’re called the Liberty 4 NC — their price is a nice surprise: just $100. That buys you a set of hi-res-capable wireless earbuds that Anker claims have really impressive active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery life.

Anker calls it “Adaptive ANC 2.0” a system that uses two mics — one inside your ear and one on the outside of the earbuds — to adapt ANC performance instantly in any environment. The company must be confident that the system works well; it claims it blocks out up to 98.5% of external noise. Not even the superb Apple AirPods Pro 2 claim that kind of performance.

In addition to new Echo Buds, Amazon today also announced new entries in the speaker and display categories, with the Echo Pop, a new Echo Show 5, and a new Echo Show 5 Kids.

“Customers around the world love Alexa as their trusted, personal AI — they’ve now purchased well over half a billion Alexa-enabled devices, and use of Alexa increased 35% last year,” Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa, said in a press release. “These new devices give customers more options and more utility at an incredible value. And as with every Echo we’ve shipped, these devices will only continue to get better as we add even more generative AI-powered experiences for Alexa throughout the year.”

The Echo Pop looks like someone shaved the top off an Echo Dot, and the price is appropriately shaved as well. It’s $10 less expensive than the Echo Dot, landing at $40 … a pop. The front-facing speaker is directional, so maybe don’t expect it to fill a room. But Amazon still says it has “full” sound. It also has support for Amazon’s Eero mesh router network built in, with an Echo Pop able to extend a network up to another 1,000 square feet. The Echo Pop is available in Lavender Bloom, Midnight Teal, Charcoal, and Glacier White.

Amazon is back with a new set of Echo Buds. Though they bear the same name as the first- and second-gen Echo Buds, these new Echo Buds offer an entirely different, semi-in-ear, stem-based design that has more in common with Apple’s second-gen AirPods than it does with Amazon’s previous designs. The latest Echo Buds are also surprisingly affordable at just $50.

While the decision to keep the name the same may be confusing, the decision to create a set of wireless earbuds with a semi-in-ear shape makes a lot of sense. Fully in-ear buds like the second-gen Echo Buds, the AirPods Pro, and Sony’s WF-1000XM4, provide distinct advantages for sound quality and they also set the stage for active noise canceling (ANC). However, lots of people find these earbuds uncomfortable to wear. The silicone tips increase the sensation of having an object wedged in your ear, and some folks complain of a sucking feeling, especially when ANC is turned on.

