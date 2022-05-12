American Express & Google Team Up to Make Shopping Easier with an Added Layer Of Security When Using Autofill on Chrome and Android – American Express



We’re working with Google to let Card Members* convert to and save virtual card numbers (VCN) when they use Autofill on Chrome and Android. Virtual card numbers make shopping online and in Android apps safer by replacing the 15-digit physical card number with a virtual number, or token, which provides an extra layer of protection from potential fraud. Virtual card numbers also automatically populate a dynamic four-digit security code (CID), making checkout that much easier and helping to protect you from potential fraud.

“We are thrilled to bring this new checkout experience with Google to our Card Members to help further secure your payments online and create a convenient online shopping experience,” said Lisa Yokoyama, Head of Product, Amex Digital Labs at American Express. “With more consumers shopping online than ever before, we’re proud to innovate new digital experiences that meet our Card Members both where they are and where they’re going.”

To get started with a virtual card number, Card Members checking out with an eligible card using Autofill on Chrome and Android will be prompted to create a virtual card number. Once a virtual card number is created, the Card Member will see the option to pay for their next transaction using their virtual card number whenever they use Autofill at checkout on Chrome or Android. During the checkout process, American Express will also generate a dynamic CID that will allow Card Members to skip the step of having to enter in the four digits displayed on the front of their card. Physical card numbers are not shared with merchants, adding an extra layer of card security.

“This is a landmark step in bringing the security of virtual cards to as many consumers as possible,” said Arnold Goldberg, Vice President and General Manager of Payments at Google. “Shoppers using Autofill on Chrome and Android can enjoy a fast checkout experience when shopping online while having the peace of mind knowing that their payment information is protected.”

American Express Card Members in the U.S. will be able to enroll in Google’s virtual card number experience this summer.



*Proprietary Card Members

Multimedia Files:

