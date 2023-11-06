The iPhone 15 release date just leaked. Here’s when you can buy it – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, it’s almost certainly best to wait — especially if you’re looking for a new iPhone. The Apple iPhone 15 series should be announced in just a few weeks, with a release date soon after, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. If correct, it would follow a long-running pattern of Apple announcing, then releasing, new handsets soon after Labor Day in the U.S.

According to Gurman, Apple will hold an iPhone 15 event on Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, with a release date around Friday, September 22. Last year, Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup on September 7, with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max available in stores beginning September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus, a model that was new to the iPhone lineup, didn’t launch until October 7.

Rumors suggest the flagship iPhone 15 should have a 6.2-inch display, a slight increase from this year’s 6.1-inch iPhone 14. However, that size, 6.1 inches, should remain in place on the iPhone 15 Pro. Both the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro should include 6.7-inch displays, just like the current models.

One of the most important changes coming to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus should be the introduction of the Dynamic Island pill-and-hole cutout, which was exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro series. The feature displays content that’s running in the background, such as music controls and incoming phone calls. It’s interactive, so you can tap into it to expand it.

Including Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would mean it could be the first time Apple releases an iPhone lineup that completely eliminates the notch. The entry-level iPhones are also expected to offer faster modem chips and upgraded camera technology.

On the Pro side, we will likely see an all-new A17 chip arrive alongside a periscope zoom camera lens. Thinner bezels are also expected on both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, the most significant change coming to all iPhone 15 models is the introduction of a USB-C port. This will replace Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector, which has been on all iPhones going back to the iPhone 5 over a decade ago.

The iPhone 15’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time for Apple. Last week, the company posted quarterly revenue of $81.8 billion, which was down one percent year over year.

Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup has been out for over a month now and includes the regular iPhone 15, the larger iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. There’s an iPhone 15 model for everyone, and so far, the new phones seem to be a big hit.

I’m a person who upgrades their iPhone every year, so I’ve had one of every generation of the iPhone since the beginning. This year, I went with the iPhone 15 Pro as my upgrade from the iPhone 14 Pro, and it’s been one of my favorite iPhones yet. Let me explain why.

Titanium makes a huge difference

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (left) and iPhone 15 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

With the recent release of the iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it’s natural to start anticipating Apple’s upcoming range of smartphones — the iPhone 16 series — which is expected to be launched in September 2024.

Apple released the iPhone 15 last month, with the new device offering two screen sizes of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches.

The arrival of the latest iteration of the tech giant’s popular handset saw the company banish from its online store the iPhone 13 Mini, which, as its name suggests, offers a smaller 5.4-inch display.

