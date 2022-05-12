Technology
How to Change Netflix Region For Free 2022: Best Free VPNs For Netflix – STYLECASTER
Here's Where Johnny Depp & Kate Moss Stand Amid Claims…
Johnny Says It 'Wasn't Easy' For His Son to Hear Amber…
Travis Barker's Son Landon Just Seemingly Shaded Kim…
Lily-Rose Didn't Attend Johnny & Amber's Wedding—Here…
Kim Just Shared a Cryptic Response to Criticism Over…
If you’ve been a loyal Netflix subscribers for years, you may not know that there’s a way to change your Netflix region to watch shows and movies in the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, The Netherland and more countries that aren’t available in the United States.
Netflix launched in 1997 as a mail-based rental service for movies and TV shows. It transitioned to streaming in 2007 before launching its first original TV show, House of Cards, in 2016. Since then, Netflix has produced hundreds of original TV shows and movies, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Ozark, Love Is Blind and Selling Sunset, and has expanded to more than 190 countries across the world. As of March 2022, Netflix has more than 221.6 million subscribers worldwide, including 74.6 million in the Unites and Canada; 74 million in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; 39.9 million in Latin America; and 32.7 million in Asia-Pacific. The service has also won more than 100 Emmys and 204 Oscars.
While Netflix is available in hundreds of countries around the world, not every country has the same content. Though The Netherlands has the whole Lord of the Rings and Hobbit series, the franchise isn’t available in the United States. There’s a similar situation with the Jason Bourne movies, which are available in the United Kingdom but not streamable in the United States. Shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the American version of The Office, and Parks & Recreation are also available on Netflix in the United Kingdom but missing from the service in the United States.
To make the most of your Netflix account, we have the hack to change your Netflix region to see the hundreds of TV shows and movies not available in your home country. So how can one change their Netflix region? Read on for how to change your Netflix region to take advantage of everything the service has to offer across the world.
Image: Liam Daniel/Netflix.
How can you change your Netflix region? Users can change their Netflix region VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location.
How do VPNs work? When a user visits a website, their computer is connected to the server where the site is hosted. This allows the website to see certain data about the user through their IP address, such as the country they’re located in. A VPN lets users connect to a private server first before they’re sent to the website. This hides their IP address and allows them to appear as if they’re connecting from a different location. Not only does this let users access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location (such as Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max in other countries), but it also provides them with a level of security by hiding their IP address and data from websites who may collect information about them.
The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and have plans for as cheap as $1.99 per month. Read on for how to change your Netflix region with a VPN.
ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and there’s a reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than change their Netflix region with a VPN. Along with changing their Netflix region, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Disney Plus and HBO Max (which also have different content than in the US) as well as stream foreign services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.
Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch your Netflix region with ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.
Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch your Netflix region with NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.
Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day money-back guarantee. Users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to change your Netflix region with PureVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.
Image: Tina Rowden/Netflix.
How much does Netflix cost? Netflix offers three plans: Netflix Basic for $9.99 per month; Netflix Standard for $15.49 per month; and Netflix Premium for $19.99 per month. All three plans allow users to watch unlimited movies and TV shows, as well as stream on laptops, smart TVs, phones or tablets.
Netflix Basic allows users to watch Netflix on one screen at a time and download TV shows and movies for offline viewing on one phone or tablet. Netflix Standard allows users to watch Netflix on two screens at a time, download TV shows and movies for offline viewing on two phones or tablets, and stream Netflix in HD. Netflix Standard allows users to watch Netflix on four screens at a time, download TV shows and movies for offline viewing on four phones or tablets, and stream Netflix on Ultra HD.
Netflix also offers two DVD plans: a Standard plan for $9.99 per month and a Premier plan for $14.99 per month. Both plans allow users to rent unlimited discs per month, have no late fees, offer free shipping and returns, and let subscribers cancel at anytime. The Standard plan allows users to check out one disc at a time, while the Premier plan allows users to check out two discs at a time.
Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings also announced in April 2022 that Netflix will add a more affordable, ad-supported plan “over the next year or two.” “Those who have followed Netflix know that I have been against the complexity of advertising, and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription,” he said. “But as much as I am a fan of that, I am a bigger fan of consumer choice. And allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price, and are advertising-tolerant, get what they want, makes a lot of sense.” He added, “It is pretty clear that it is working for Hulu, Disney is doing it, HBO did it. We don’t have any doubt that it works.
Does Netflix have a free trial? No, Netflix ended its 30-day free trial in October 2020. “We’re looking at different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience,” a representative for Netflix said at the time. Free Netflix subscriptions, however, are available for T-Mobile subscribers with Magenta or Magenta Max plans. See below for what Netflix plans are available for T-Mobile subscribers.
Netflix Basic
Netflix Standard
Read on for the current Netflix movies and TV shows not available in the US and which country to stream them in, as of February 2022, according to Tom’s Guide.
United Kingdom
Japan
The Netherlands
Canada
Australia
France
Read on for a list of Netflix’s original TV shows.
Drama
Comedy
Docuseries
Reality
Netflix regions outside of the US are accessible with a VPN. Here’s how to use a VPN for free.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress VIP