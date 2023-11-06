Amazon Prime Video Removed From Peloton Entertainment Beta … – Pelo Buddy

Amazon Prime Video appears to have been removed from the Peloton Entertainment beta test. Members who are included within the beta phase have reported that they are no longer seeing Amazon Prime Video as a streaming option – only YouTube TV.

We anticipate that this is a temporary removal – though it is not entirely clear at this time.

Peloton Entertainment is Peloton’s new feature that allows members to access streaming content from their hardware device. It launched its beta testing phase at the end of June, and it is a closed beta – which means that while many members have the feature, not everyone does. We also recently shared that additional streaming options temporarily appeared for some members, though there has so far been no reemergence of those additional streaming options.

In regards to Amazon Prime Video being removed, Peloton commented on a post in the Official Peloton Member Page on Facebook, writing:

Streaming Video is currently being tested in something we call a closed beta. During this time, Members who are included in the beta test may experience changes including streaming service availability. A beta test is focused on providing the best possible Member experience, testing the technology behind the new feature/service, and collaborating with our partners.

Some members who currently have the Peloton Entertainment feature have reported issues with Amazon Prime Video. Specifically, they have been prompted with an error message stating that they are missing a digital rights component. It is unclear whether Amazon Prime Video being removed from Peloton Entertainment is related to this error message.

We will continue to share updates regarding the Peloton Entertainment feature as details emerge.

Prime video was awesome. Hoping this feature is back soon. I have movies to watch and miles to go.

Take away Amazon beta testing on prime day? Feels like a profit loss both sides?

Same!!! I loved watching Prime while working out. Youtubetv is not it!! I hope they bring Prime TV back

Literally checking every day to see if they’ve reinstalled prime video!

I say they should put prime back and don’t take it back of I am mad that they took it off🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Same 😫

WTF, why take away a good feature? bring back movies

I really liked having Amazon Prime! Then poof one day it was gone.

Please bring Prime back!

Need PRIME video for TNF AND Kelce and Swift! Can we make that happen tonight so I don’t feel bad about the Kettle Sea Salt and Vinegar bag of chips I just devoured.

I want to read my Kindle books!!!

