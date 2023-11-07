Trojanized Windows 10 Operating System Installers Targeted … – Mandiant

Mandiant is now part of Google Cloud. Learn More.

Mandiant uncovered a socially engineered supply chain operation focused on Ukrainian government entities that leveraged trojanized ISO files masquerading as legitimate Windows 10 Operating System installers. The trojanized ISOs were hosted on Ukrainian- and Russian-language torrent file sharing sites. Upon installation of the compromised software, the malware gathers information on the compromised system and exfiltrates it. At a subset of victims, additional tools are deployed to enable further intelligence gathering. In some instances, we discovered additional payloads that were likely deployed following initial reconnaissance including the STOWAWAY, BEACON, and SPAREPART backdoors.

Mandiant is tracking this cluster of threat activity as UNC4166. We believe that the operation was intended to target Ukrainian entities, due to the language pack used and the website used to distribute it. The use of trojanized ISOs is novel in espionage operations and included anti-detection capabilities indicates that the actors behind this activity are security conscious and patient, as the operation would have required a significant time and resources to develop and wait for the ISO to be installed on a network of interest.

Mandiant has not uncovered links to previously tracked activity, but believes the actor behind this operation has a mandate to steal information from the Ukrainian government.

Supply chain operations can be leveraged for broad access, as in the case of NotPetya, or the ability to discreetly select high value targets of interest, as in the SolarWinds incident. These operations represent a clear opportunity for operators to get to hard targets and carry out major disruptive attack which may not be contained to conflict zone.

For more research from Google Cloud on securing the supply chain, see this Perspectives on Security report.

Mandiant identified several devices within Ukrainian Government networks which contained malicious scheduled tasks that communicated to a TOR website from around July 12th, 2022. These scheduled tasks act as a lightweight backdoor that retrieves tasking via HTTP requests to a given command and control (C2) server. The responses are then executed via PowerShell. From data collated by Mandiant, it appears that victims are selected by the threat actor for further tasking.

In some instances, we discovered devices had additional payloads that we assess were deployed following initial reconnaissance of the users including the deployment of the STOWAWAY and BEACON backdoors.

The threat actor also began to deploy secondary toehold backdoors in the environment including SPAREPART, likely as a means of redundancy for the initial PowerShell bootstraps.

Mandiant identified multiple installations of a trojanized ISO, which masquerades as a legitimate Windows 10 installer using the Ukrainian Language pack with telemetry settings disabled. We assess that the threat actor distributed these installers publicly, and then used an embedded schedule task to determine whether the victim should have further payloads deployed.

Forensic analysis on the ISO identified the changes made by UNC4166 that enables the threat actor to perform additional triage of victim accounts:

The ISO contained altered GatherNetworkInfo and Consolidator schedule tasks, which added a secondary action that executed the PowerShell downloader action. Both scheduled tasks are legitimate components of Windows and execute the gatherNetworkInfo.vbs script or waqmcons.exe process.

The altered tasks both contained a secondary action that was responsible for executing a PowerShell command. This command makes use of the curl binary to download a command from the C2 server, then the command is executed through PowerShell.

The C2 servers in both instances were addresses to TOR gateways. These gateways advertise as a mechanism for users to access TOR from the standard internet (onion.moe, onion.ws).

These tasks act as the foothold access into compromised networks, allowing UNC4166 to conduct reconnaissance on the victim device to determine networks of value for follow on threat activity.

Based on forensic analysis of the ISO file, Mandiant identified that the compromised tasks were both edited as follows:

Note: At the time of analysis, the onion[.]ws C2 server is redirecting requests to legitimate websites.

The ISO contained an additional file not found in standard Windows distributions called SetupComplete.cmd. SetupComplete is a Windows batch script that is configured to be executed upon completion of the Windows installation but before the end user is able to use the device. The script appears to be an amalgamation of multiple public scripts including remove_MS_telemetry.cmd by DeltoidDelta and activate.cmd by Poudyalanil (originally wiredroid) with the addition of a command to disable OneDriveSetup which was not identified in either script.

The script is responsible for disabling several legitimate Windows services and tasks, disabling Windows updates, blocking IP addresses and domains related to legitimate Microsoft services, disabling OneDrive and activating the Windows license.

Forensic artifacts led Mandiant to identify three additional scripts that were historically on the image, we assess that over time the threat actor has made alterations to these files.

Mandiant assesses that the threat actor performs initial triage of compromised devices, likely to determine whether the victims were of interest. This triage takes place using the trojanized schedule tasks. In some cases, the threat actor may deploy additional capability for data theft or new persistence backdoors, likely for redundancy in the cases of SPAREPART or to enable additional tradecraft with BEACON and STOWAWAY.

The threat actor likely uses the device’s UUID as a unique identifier to track victims. This unique identifier is transferred as a header in all HTTP requests both to download tasking and upload stolen data/responses.

The threat actor’s playbook appears to follow a distinct pattern:

Mandiant identified the threat actor exfiltrate data containing system information data, directory listings including timestamps and device geo-location. A list of commands used can be found in the indicators section.

Interestingly, we did uncover a command that didn’t fit the aforementioned pattern in at least one instance. This command was executed on at least one device where the threat actor had access for several weeks.

Although we were not able to discover evidence that temp.zip was executed or recover the file, we were able to identify the content of the file directly from the C2 during analysis. This command is likely an alternative mechanism for the threat actor to collect the system information for the current victim, although it’s unclear why they wouldn’t deploy the command directly..

The download command is notable as the threat actor uses a hardcoded UUID (filefile-file-file-file-filefilefile), which we assess is likely a default value. It’s unclear why the threat actor performed this additional request in favor of downloading the command itself; we believe this may be used as a default command by the threat actors.

If UNC4166 determined a device likely contained intelligence of value, subsequent actions were take on these devices. Based on our analysis, the subsequent tasking fall into three categories:

In some instances, Mandiant identified that the threat actor attempted to download the TOR browser onto the victim’s device. This was originally attempted through downloading the file directly from the C2 via curl. However, the following day the actor also downloaded a second TOR installer directly from the official torprojects.org website.

It’s unclear why the threat actor performed these actions as Mandiant was unable to identify any use of TOR on the victim device, although this would provide the actor a second route to communicate with infrastructure through TOR or may be used by additional capability as a route for exfiltration.

We also discovered the TOR installer was also hosted on some of the backup infrastructure, which may indicate the C2 URLs resolve to the same device.

In some instances, the threat actor deployed a publicly available HTTP server called Sheret to conduct data theft interactively on victim devices. The threat actor configured Sheret to server locally, then using SSH created a tunnel from the local device to the service localhost[.]run.

In at least one instance, this web server was used for serving files on a removable drive connected to the victim device and Mandiant was able to confirm that multiple files were exfiltrated via this mechanism.

The command used for SSH tunnelling was:

This command configures the local system to create a tunnel from the local device to the website localhost.run.

We identified the creation of a service following initial recon that we believe was the deployment of a redundant backdoor we call SPAREPART. The service named “Microsoft Delivery Network” was created to execute %SYSTEM32%MicrosoftDeliveryNetworkMicrosoftDeliveryCenter with the arguments “56nk4qmwxcdd72yiaro7bxixvgf5awgmmzpodub7phmfsqylezu2tsid.onion[.]moe powershell.exe” via the Windows SC command.

Functionally SPAREPART is identical to the PowerShell backdoors that were deployed via the schedule tasks in the original ISOs. SPAREPART is executed as a Windows Service DLL, which upon execution will receive the tasking and execute via piping the commands into the PowerShell process.

SPAREPART will parse the raw SMIBOS firmware table via the Windows GetSystemFirmwareTable, this code is nearly identical to code published by Microsoft on Github. The code’s purpose is to obtain the UUID of the device, which is later formatted into the same header (h: <UUID) for use in communications with the C2 server.

The payload parses the arguments provided on the command line. Interestingly there is an error in this parsing. If the threat actor provides a single argument to the payload, that argument is used as the URL and tasking can be downloaded. However, if the second command (in our instance powershell.exe) is missing, the payload will later attempt to create a process with an invalid argument which will mean that the payload is unable to execute commands provided by the threat actor.

SPAREPART has a unique randomization for its sleep timer. This enables the threat actor to randomise beaconing timing. The randomisation is seeded of the base address of the image in memory, this value is then used to determine a value between 0 and 59. This value acts as the sleep timer in minutes. As the backdoor starts up, it’ll sleep for up to 59 minutes before reaching out to the C2. Any subsequent requests will be delayed for between 3 and 4 hours.

If after 10 sleeps the payload has received no tasking (30-40 hours of delays), the payload will terminate until the service is next executed.

After the required sleep timer has been fulfilled, the payload will attempt to download a command using the provided URL. The payload attempts to download tasking using the WinHttp set of APIs and the hard coded user agent “Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:91.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/91.0”. The payload attempts to perform a GET request using the previously formatted headers, providing the response is a valid status (200), the data will be read and written to a previously created pipe.

If a valid response is obtained from the C2 server, the payload will create a new process using the second argument (powershell.exe) and pipe the downloaded commands as the standard input. The payload makes no attempt to return the response to the actor, similarly to the PowerShell backdoor.

Although we witnessed the installation of this backdoor, the threat actor reverted to the PowerShell backdoor for tasking a couple of hours later. Due to the similarities in the payloads and the fact the threat actor reverted to the PowerShell backdoor, we believe that SPAREPART is a redundant backdoor likely to be used if the threat actor loses access to the original schedule tasks.

In addition to the deployment of SPAREPART, the threat actor also deployed additional backdoors on some limited devices. In early September, UNC4166 deployed the payload AzureSettingSync.dll and configured its execution via a schedule task named AzureSync on at least one device. The schedule task was configured to execute AzureSync via rundll32.exe.

AzureSettingSync is a BEACON payload configured to communicate with cdnworld.org, which was registered on the June 24, 2022 with an SSL certificate from Let’s Encrypt dated the 26th of August 2022.

Due to remediation on some compromised devices, we believe that the BEACON instances were quarantined on the devices. Following this, we identified the threat actor had deployed a STOWAWAY backdoor on the victim device.

Indicators of Compromise

Signature

56nk4qmwxcdd72yiaro7bxixvgf5awgmmzpodub7phmfsqylezu2tsid[.]onion[.]moe



Malicious Windows Image Tor C2

ufowdauczwpa4enmzj2yyf7m4cbsjcaxxoyeebc2wdgzwnhvwhjf7iid[.]onion[.]moe





Malicious Windows Image Tor C2

ufowdauczwpa4enmzj2yyf7m4cbsjcaxxoyeebc2wdgzwnhvwhjf7iid[.]onion[.]ws



Malicious Windows Image Tor C2

ATT&CK Tactic Category

Techniques

Initial Access



T1195.002:

Compromise Software Supply Chain

Persistence



T1136:

Create Account



T1543.003:

Windows Service

Discovery



T1049:

System Network Connections Discovery

Execution



T1047:

Windows Management Instrumentation



T1059:

Command and Scripting Interpreter



T1059.001:

PowerShell



T1059.005:

Visual Basic



T1569.002:

Service Execution

Defense Evasion



T1027:

Obfuscated Files or Information



T1055:

Process Injection



T1140:

Deobfuscate/Decode Files or Information



T1218.011:

Rundll32



T1562.004:

Disable or Modify System Firewall



T1574.011:

Services Registry Permissions Weakness

Command and Control



T1071.004:

DNS



T1090.003:

Multi-hop Proxy



T1095:

Non-Application Layer Protocol



T1573.002:

Asymmetric Cryptography

Resource Development



T1587.002:

Code Signing Certificates



T1588.004:

Digital Certificates



T1608.003:

Install Digital Certificate

rule M_Backdoor_SPAREPART_SleepGenerator

{

meta:

author = "Mandiant"

date_created = "2022-12-14"

description = "Detects the algorithm used to determine the next sleep timer"

version = "1"

weight = "100"

hash = "f9cd5b145e372553dded92628db038d8"

disclaimer = "This rule is meant for hunting and is not tested to run in a production environment."

strings:

$ = {C1 E8 06 89 [5] C1 E8 02 8B}

$ = {c1 e9 03 33 c1 [3] c1 e9 05 33 c1 83 e0 01}

$ = {8B 80 FC 00 00 00}

$ = {D1 E8 [4] c1 E1 0f 0b c1}

condition:

all of them

}

rule M_Backdoor_SPAREPART_Struct

{

meta:

author = "Mandiant"

date_created = "2022-12-14"

description = "Detects the PDB and a struct used in SPAREPART"

hash = "f9cd5b145e372553dded92628db038d8"

disclaimer = "This rule is meant for hunting and is not tested to run in a production environment."



strings:

$pdb = "c:\Users\user\Desktop\ImageAgent\ImageAgent\PreAgent\src\builder\agent.pdb" ascii nocase

$struct = { 44 89 ac ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? 4? 8b ac ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? 4? 83 c5 28 89 84 ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? 89 8c ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? 89 54 ?? ?? 44 89 44 ?? ?? 44 89 4c ?? ?? 44 89 54 ?? ?? 44 89 5c ?? ?? 89 5c ?? ?? 89 7c ?? ?? 89 74 ?? ?? 89 6c ?? ?? 44 89 74 ?? ?? 44 89 7c ?? ?? 44 89 64 ?? ?? 8b 84 ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? 44 8b c8 8b 84 ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? 44 8b c0 4? 8d 15 ?? ?? ?? ?? 4? 8b cd ff 15 ?? ?? ?? ?? }

condition:

(uint16(0) == 0x5A4D) and uint32(uint32(0x3C)) == 0x00004550 and

$pdb and

$struct and

filesize < 20KB















