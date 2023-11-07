Crypto Discounts Worsen on Binance US as SEC Impact Takes Hold – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
The economy and markets are "under surveillance". Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.
If the only thing you know about sports is who wins and who loses, you are missing the highest stakes action of all. The business owners that power this multibillion dollar industry are changing, and a new era of the business of sports is underway. From media and technology to finance and real estate, leagues and teams across the globe have matured into far more than just back page entertainment. And the decisions they make have huge consequences, not just for the bottom line, but for communities, cities, even entire countries.
UK Weighs Criminal Liability for Self-Driving Car Companies
Cricket Stars Choke in India’s Toxic Air as Pollution Shrouds The World Cup
Nascent Recovery in Chilean Copper Mining Is Spluttering
Traders Boost UK Rate-Cut Bets on Signs BOE Won’t Fight Market
These Countries Are the Best at Attracting World’s Top Talent
Singapore Airlines Clocks Second-Best Quarterly Profit on Record
PizzaExpress Owner Ends Pursuit of Restaurant Group: The London Rush
Canada’s Largest Telecom Cuts Spending After Blow From Regulator
WeWork Saga Cost Masayoshi Son $11.5 Billion and His Credibility
Uber Delivers Earnings, Outlook Beat on Robust Trip Demand
China AI Chipmaker Moore Threads Cuts Jobs After US Blacklisting
Billionaire Flipkart Founder Ready to Launch Stealth AI Startup
You Can Now Customize Your ChatGPT
UK to Set Up Football Regulator to Stop Clubs Going Bust
What’s in the King’s Speech: From Football to Leasehold Reform
Sculptor Founder Och’s Backing of Buyout Is Tainted by Perks, Investor Says
Rents Are Falling in Some US Cities, Thanks to New Apartment Construction
Top UK Rolex Retailer Says It Will Double Sales by 2028
Zach Wilson and the Jets' offense continue to sputter in 27-6 loss to Chargers
WeWork Didn't Work But Might Work This Time
Old Man River Suffers Chronic Climate Ailments
States’ Anti-ESG Laws Will Harm Taxpayers
The Fuel of the Future May Rely on Developing Oilier Soybeans
In Uruguay, a Tax Haven With Lots of Beaches and Little Crime
Private Equity Courts a Growing Class of Mini-Millionaires
Dazn Reviews Plan to Put Women’s Football Matches Behind Paywall
Four in Five UK Nurseries Won’t Extend Free Child Care Hours
Apple Shrunk the iPhone’s Carbon Footprint. There’s a Way to Shrink It Even Further
South Korea Reverses Paper Cup Ban in Unusual Green Backtrack
Free Bus Rides Offer Indian Women New Option for Work, and Play
A ‘Ghost River’ Is Unearthed in Baltimore
Seattle Weighs Tripling Property Levy to Ease Crisis
Bitcoin’s Grip on Crypto Eases After Climb in Smaller Tokens Like XRP
Winklevoss Twins’ Gemini Exchange Loses Chief Technology Officer
Leverage Is Ramping Up in Crypto as XRP Leads Alt-Coin Rally
The impact of enforcement action against Binance.US is affecting the prices of cryptocurrencies on its exchange, making more difficult for American investors to offload holdings on the platform without taking a steep hit.
All tokens available to buy or sell directly with dollars on Binance.US were trading at a discount compared to other exchanges, data collated by blockchain analytics firm Kaiko showed on Wednesday. Binance.US presently offers 10 dollar-denominated trading pairs for cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ether and stablecoins USDT and USDC, with the entire group trading at discounts ranging from 2% to 5% in the past week.
Crypto Discounts Worsen on Binance US as SEC Impact Takes Hold – Bloomberg
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world