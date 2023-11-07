Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro, AirPods, and … – MacRumors

Apple today introduced new 5E135 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, and the AirPods Max, up from the 5E133 firmware that was released in April.



Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what’s included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company does maintain a support document with release information.

There is no standard way to upgrade the ‌AirPods‌‌ software, but firmware is installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

You can check your ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌ or ‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ firmware by following these steps:

If we find notable changes after the firmware updates are installed, we’ll update this article, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes.

