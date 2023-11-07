Tron (TRX) and Stellar (XLM) Get Positive Analyst Forecast While … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Crypto investors are reeling from the news of the FTX collapse and the failed Binance takeover of FTX. Will crypto prices keep falling because of the FTX collapse? It’s difficult for investors to understand what the impact of the FTX collapse will be on the long-term future of the cryptocurrency market.
Tron (TRX) and Stellar (XLM) are among the top 20 projects with the biggest market capitalization, but both Tron (TRX) and Stellar (XLM) prices have fallen recently – investors in The Hideaways (HDWY) have been sitting on gains following the project’s most recent price jump and investors are confident that more price rises are coming imminently!
While all other major altcoins dropped to their multi-month lows, Tron (TRX) is enjoying the volatility.
November 10 price analysis shows TRX surging after Tron founder Justin Sun clinched a deal for a 1:1 swap deal with FTX.
The price inflation applied exclusively with the FTX platform, with Binance adamant not to give its rival a vantage point for recovery.
Tron (TRX) traded $0.28 on the defunct crypto exchange versus its $0.056 selling price on Binance.
Still, analysts noted Justin Sun’s central role in the FTX restructuring plan would be positive for TRX, especially if the exchange manages to pull a successful comeback with the backing of investors.
Tron (TRX) is among the top cryptocurrencies traders are holding along with The Hideaways (HDWY). If you’re sitting on losses following the FTX collapse, we highly recommend shifting funds into The Hideaways as huge price rises are expected in the coming month.
Stellar (XLM) has declined to its lowest settlement since 2020. The token is exchanging hands at $0.08 after falling 20% over the past 7 days.
Analysts remind traders to apply a general market rule in this situation: buy low, sell high. Stellar (XLM)’s current price is a historical buy zone which could open an opportunity for a triple-digit gain by the end of this month.
However, price analysis shows XLM remains under The Hideaways (HDWY) in terms of long-term utility. The dented trust in crypto payments amid the FTX collapse is expected to weigh on Stellar (XLM)’s performance going forward.
Some assets shine while the market is on the brink of collapse – The Hideaways (HDWY) is one of the tokens showing impressive performances while the Sam Bankman-Fried entity liquidates.
The Hideaways (HDWY) had just sold 50% of its presale tokens. This is an important milestone for the community as it means there is a growing investor interest despite the weakness in the broader crypto industry.
Buyers love that The Hideaways (HDWY) is a passive and high-yielding investment in one. For buying NFTs as low as $100, investors are automatically given their part of the project’s monthly rental income.
Moreover, the growth potential for the price is endless. Top crypto analysts project HDWY to end 2022 with a 6,000% gain – a return you cannot make on Tron (TRX) and Stellar (XLM).
The Hideaways (HDWY) is offered at a presale price of $0.072 – your $100 initial investment can make you rich without losing big.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
