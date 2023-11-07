Echo Dot (4th Gen) on sale: Save 44% at Amazon, Best Buy – Mashable

SAVE $22: Amazon and Best Buy have the fourth-gen Echo Dot on sale for just $27.99 as of April 27. It typically retails for $49.99, so this works out to a 44% savings.
ICYMI, Amazon is running a limited-time deal where new customers can get an Echo Dot for just 99 cents by bundling it with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited ($7.99). It’s a ridiculously good offer we’ve seen only a couple times before; the only catch is that the device in question is a third-gen Echo Dot, a slightly outdated smart speaker that came out back in 2018.
Hey, 99 cents is 99 cents — but if you’d rather have the latest and greatest Amazon smart speaker, you’re still in luck. As of April 27, the fourth-gen Echo Dot from fall 2020 is on sale for just $27.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s $22 (or 44%) off its suggested retail price of $49.99, putting it just $3 away from its all-time low price from last Prime Day.
Our favorite smart speaker in the Echo lineup, the fourth-gen Dot sports a stylish, spherical design that’s available in three colors: Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue. Its 1.6-inch front-firing speaker and Alexa assistant are two features that carried over from the previous version, though the addition of a newer AZ1 Neural Edge processor makes it faster at responding to commands and questions.
It’s honestly a steal compared to most alternatives on the market even at MSRP, so finding it on sale for almost half that price is pretty clutch.
Should you get an Echo or Echo Dot? We compare the two.
How to stop strangers from listening in on your Alexa chats (and why you should)
The best smart speakers: See where the Amazon Echo Dot, others rank
Topics Amazon Echo
Haley Henschel is a Chicago-based Senior Shopping Reporter at Mashable who reviews and finds deals on popular tech, from laptops to gaming consoles and VPNs. She has years of experience covering shopping holidays and can tell you what’s actually worth buying on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Her work has also explored the driving forces behind digital trends within the shopping sphere, from dupes to 12-foot skeletons.
Haley received a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and honed her sifting and winnowing skills at The Daily Cardinal. She previously covered politics for The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, investigated exotic pet ownership for Wisconsin Watch, and blogged for some of your favorite reality stars.
In her free time, Haley enjoys playing video games, drawing, taking walks on Lake Michigan, and spending time with her parrot (Melon) and dog (Pierogi). She really, really wants to get back into horseback riding. You can follow her on X at @haleyhenschel or reach her via email at [email protected].
Echo Dot (4th Gen) on sale: Save 44% at Amazon, Best Buy – Mashable
SAVE $22: Amazon and Best Buy have the fourth-gen Echo Dot on sale for just $27.99 as of April 27. It typically retails for $49.99, so this works out to a 44% savings.