Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds $27,000; XRP, Litecoin, Dogecoin jump up to 8% – Business Today

Bitcoin and other top crypto tokens were down during the early trading hours on Tuesday amid the thin trading volumes, which is hurting the sentiments. Cues over global economic health will be the key triggers for riskier assets in the near term.



Bitcoin, amid a debate over its role, dropped slightly on Wednesday while other tokens were seen mostly in green. The confidence in the cryptocurrency market hit its lowest point in February 2022, followed by a quick recovery from March onwards, according to a report from Cobo.



Barring the US dollar-pegged Tether, Bitcoin and BNB, all other top crypto tokens were trading slightly higher on Wednesday. XRP surged 8 per cent, while Litecoin surged more than 6 per cent. Cardano and Dogecoin were up 2 per cent, each, while Polkadot gained over a per cent.



The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading lower, falling down to the $1.13 trillion mark as it dropped marginally in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volumes jumped more than 27.85 per cent to $27.85 billion.



Bitcoin faced pressure on Tuesday amid mixed market sentiment. The $26,800 support level, formerly resistance, now acts as a potential turning point. Technical indicators such as RSI and MACD indicate a favorable buying zone. If Bitcoin holds above $26,800, a bullish bounce to $27,800 or $27,500 is likely, said Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder & CEO at Unocoin.



“However, the 50-day EMA around $27,500 acts as a significant barrier, indicating bearish sentiment prevailing in the market. Bnb is trading at $312, ETH is trading at $ 1825, and Pepe coin is at $0.0000017. The top losers faced significant declines,” he said.







Tech View by Giottus Crypto Platform

Polygon (MATIC) is in a descending channel pattern waiting for a break. It has registered short-line candles in the daily chart indicating that the token is currently in a consolidation range between $0.80 and $1, and is facing immediate resistance at the $0.90 level.



If the price successfully surpasses this level, it could indicate an upward trend and potentially lead to further increases toward the resistance levels of $0.96 and $1.05. The RSI slope is moving upwards which indicates that the underlying buying pressure for MATIC is increasing. However, if MATIC fails to withhold the $0.80 support level, it could encounter renewed selling pressure.



Major Levels:

Support: $0.75, $0.80

Resistance: $0.90, $0.96, $1.05





(Views and recommendations given in this section are the analysts’ own and do not represent those of Business Today. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the asset/s mentioned.)



