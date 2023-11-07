Avalanche (AVAX) up 8% as Its Latest Innovations Got Unpacked: Details – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Avalanche (AVAX), designed to assume the record of being the fastest blockchain from time to finality, has the right of way to claim its current price performance. At the time of writing, the digital currency is changing hands at a price of $12.19 after printing 8.06% growth over the past 24 hours and by more than 2.7% in the week-to-date (WTD) period.

As one of the foremost blockchain protocols with a robust developer ecosystem, Avalanche has introduced two new innovations that have contributed greatly to the growth push. These innovations include HyperSDK and Avalanche Warp Messaging (AWM).

HyperSDK is unique in that it allows subnet developers to create Virtual Machines with the help of the Software Development Kit (SDK). The virtual machines that can be created in this regard are high performance and easily customizable, making it possible for creators to input prompts that can help meet the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) prompt from different regulators around the world.

The AWM engine is a much needed messaging platform that will encourage seamless communication between different subnets. Per its design, reliance on third-party bridges will no longer be necessary, solidifying the independence of Avalanche in the broader Web3.0 ecosystem.

At the moment, both HyperSDK and the AWM innovations are functional, however, the former is still in alpha mode while the latter has a very limited range of protocols it can currently communicate with. Developmental efforts on both tools are growing and will soon be fully functional.

With some of the brightest innovations in the crypto ecosystem coming from the Avalanche network, it is evident that the protocol is doing all it can to prevent any mismatch in its innovations.

From the proposed HyperSDK and AWM to the debut of Chainlink oracles on Avalanche, the protocol seems more than ready to sustain its current innovations.

