Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R vs IQOO Neo 7 Pro: Compare Price, Specifications; Which One is better? – Editorji

When it comes to comparing premium mid-range smartphones, the Nothing Phone 2, OnePlus 11R, and iQOO Neo 7 Pro are worthy opponents.

These smartphones offer a wide range of features and, in this article, we’ll delve into a comprehensive comparison.

We’ll explore the nuances in design, display quality, performance, storage options, camera features, and much more. Let’s put these three phones head-to-head, and compare Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro.

In the world of smartphones, design and build quality are crucial factors that influence purchasing decisions. Both Nothing Phone 2 and OnePlus 11R bear a striking resemblance to their predecessors, making them familiar yet intriguing.

The Nothing Phone 2 showcases a transparent back with an innovative front widget, while the OnePlus 11R exhibits a spherical camera unit and a conventional design. In contrast, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro features a futuristic design, boasting a glossy glass back and sleek frame.

The Nothing Phone 2, being more compact and slimmer than the OnePlus 11R, with the iQOO Neo 7 Pro sitting somewhere in between, also brings IP54 water and dust resistance to the table, a feature absent in the other two.

The Nothing Phone 2, OnePlus 11R, and iQOO Neo 7 Pro all feature high-quality AMOLED screens with high refresh rates. However, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro leads the pack with its 144Hz refresh rate, offering smoother visuals and a superior gaming experience compared to the 120Hz refresh rates of the Nothing Phone 2 and OnePlus 11R.

All three contenders are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, ensuring reliable, high-end performance across the board. The processing power of the Nothing Phone 2, OnePlus 11R, and iQOO Neo 7 Pro are on par, resulting in a draw in this category.

In the realm of RAM and storage, the Nothing Phone 2 has an edge with options of 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and a hefty 12GB/512GB.

The OnePlus 11R offers 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB, and the iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes in configurations ranging from 8GB/128GB to 12GB/256GB.

The Nothing Phone 2, with its highest storage option, proves to be the winner in this regard.

Each of these devices comes equipped with high-resolution main cameras that deliver excellent image quality.

The Nothing Phone 2 has a slight advantage with its secondary ultra-wide camera, which captures vibrant colors and rich details.

Nonetheless, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro also presents a formidable camera setup with its additional depth sensor, ensuring superior bokeh effects and portrait photography.

Despite sharing the same chipset and comparable displays, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro outshines its competitors in gaming and multimedia experience, thanks to its superior refresh rate.

All three phones feature stereo speakers that deliver excellent audio quality.

The Nothing Phone 2, OnePlus 11R, and iQOO Neo 7 Pro all run on Android 13 with their custom overlays – Nothing OS 2.0, OxygenOS, and iQOO UI respectively. Each offers a near-stock Android experience with their own minor tweaks.

When it comes to battery capacity, the OnePlus 11R leads with a 5000mAh battery, while the Nothing Phone 2 and iQOO Neo 7 Pro sport slightly smaller ones.

However, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes out on top with its in-box 120W charger, promising a 0-50% charge in just 8 minutes.

The OnePlus 11R and iQOO Neo 7 Pro offer a better value for money starting at a lower price point than the Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing phone 2 price:

8GB+128GB: Rs 44,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 49,999

12GB+512GB: Rs 54,999

OnePlus 11R price:

8GB+256GB: Rs 39,999

16GB+256GB: Rs 44,999

iQOO Neo 7 Pro price:

8GB+128GB: Rs 34,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 37,999

Choosing between the Nothing Phone 2, OnePlus 11R, and iQOO Neo 7 Pro boils down to personal preferences and specific requirements.

The Nothing Phone 2 stands out in terms of design and storage, but the other two devices also make a compelling case with their competitive pricing and performance specs. When it comes to comparing Nothing Phone 2 specs, OnePlus 11R specs, and iQOO Neo 7 Pro specs, each device has its own unique strengths to offer.

