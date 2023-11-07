Marvel's Secret Invasion gets a promising release date update – Bam! Smack! Pow!

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Fans hoping for Marvel’s Secret Invasion to debut soon might not have to wait much longer.

Marvel Studios is undergoing something of a change in strategy at the moment. It can be summed up in many ways, but the easiest way to say it is “less is more”. The studio behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe are reportedly taking the criticism of the expansive Phase Four onboard and slowing down with their endless release strategy.

That means that many of the upcoming titles of this year have been either moved around or delayed altogether. But it’s hard to really say if certain projects are being delayed if they never actually had a release date in the first place.

One project that appears to be holding its ground amid the constant reshuffling is Secret Invasion. While Marvel have yet to announce when exactly the Disney Plus series is hitting screens, fans have been under the impression that it will be the first of the MCU shows to arrive on the streamer this year. That doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon, according to a new report.

A new report from Bespin Bulletin discusses some of the upcoming Disney Plus titles that will premiere on the streamer this year, and it claims that they have, along with others, heard that Secret Invasion will premiere in May 2023.

With springtime running out, it was beginning to look like the show might get pushed to the early summer instead (if the reports of Echo‘s delays are true, there is a free slot there), but alas it looks like the Samuel L. Jackson-led drama will make its originally-announced spring 2023 release window after all.

Things aren’t quite as positive for Loki season 2, which may be delayed to a much later release window than initially announced. Moreover, it seems like it could be the last MCU show of the year, meaning that titles such as Echo, Ironheart, What If…? season 2, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos won’t release this year after all.

Taking all of that into account, Marvel fans will be pleased to know that at least Secret Invasion will be premiering soon, because its release date was starting to be a bigger mystery than the thriller series itself.

Are you looking forward to Secret Invasion? Let us know in the comments below!

